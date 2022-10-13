Read full article on original website
times-advocate.com
Grand Avenue Festival returns Oct. 16
All the things you liked about the improvements that were part of spring’s Grand Avenue Festival are returning Sunday, October 16, in Downtown Escondido from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Event organizers with the Downtown Business Association are expecting up to 40,000 people to be walking around downtown enjoying the festivities.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival
Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
El Cajon shopping center host culinary competition for spot at Parkway Plaza
An East County shopping center hosted a culinary competition called “Taste For The Space." Local food trucks, restaurateurs and chefs are competing for a spot at the shopping center. The prize also includes more cash opportunities.
Buonasera Cucina Planning La Mesa Debut
New Restaurant from Alberto Morreale to Move Into Former Tiramisu Trattoria Space
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
coronadonewsca.com
"The Knot" Sculpture Dedication Is Oct. 19
A ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to dedicate a sculpture -- “The Knot” -- recently installed at Promenade Park overlooking Glorietta Bay between City Hall and the Community Center. The community is invited to join the family of the artist and other arts enthusiasts for this free event. Light refreshments will be served after the program.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's Chicken
Baba's Chicken currently has three locations, one in Riverside, one in Costa Mesa, and their newest location being in San Diego. They were founded in Riverside and are sometimes known as Riverside's best Nashville hot chicken. Baba's Chicken prides themselves on their high-quality ingredients and innovative menu items.
Spring Valley tree trimmer rescued after left hand sliced by chainsaw
Firefighters arrived at 10131 Bluestone Court in Spring Valley on Sunday after receiving a call shorty after 10:30 a.m. indicating a male tree trimmer had sustained a chainsaw injury to his hand, confirmed San Miguel Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, Roddy Blunt.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
San Diego Moms: Three SoCal Mom Influencers You Need to Follow
If you login to Instagram, you’re likely overwhelmed with the different mom influencers out there. It can be difficult to determine which influencer to follow for recommendations. I’ve scoped social and found three that are worth your follow. Mary Williams @mrs_williamzz. Southern California mom Mary Williams didn’t plan...
Eater
Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Buys Majority Stake in San Diego’s Seven Caves Spirits
A line of spirits that will debut with ready-to-drink canned cocktails being released this week in San Diego and beyond is a new venture from the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys, Mike Love, whose brand Club Kokomo Spirits — named after the band’s chart-topping hit song from the 80s — will be produced by local distillery Seven Caves Spirits.
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
Orphan pups take on baseball nicknames to celebrate the Padres
Orphan pups at the Helen Woodward Animal Center are honoring hometown heroes and celebrating the Padres by taking on baseball nicknames, the organization announced in a press release.
NBC San Diego
A Halloween Scare: How Inflation is Changing the Holiday in San Diego County
The rising cost of essentials can be scary, especially when it comes to Halloween. From pumpkins to candy, you can expect to pay a lot more this year, but local families have some tricks to deal with the creeping inflation. The U.S. inflation rate rose to 8.2% in September and...
kusi.com
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
Cloned horse makes public debut at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
A cloned Przewalski's horse, the first of its kind, is now on public view at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
No Jackpot in SuperLotto Plus But Winning Ticket Sold in North County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $34 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced, including one at an Escondido 7-Eleven, 1860 W. El Norte Parkway.
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing
A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
