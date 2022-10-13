ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

times-advocate.com

Grand Avenue Festival returns Oct. 16

All the things you liked about the improvements that were part of spring’s Grand Avenue Festival are returning Sunday, October 16, in Downtown Escondido from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Event organizers with the Downtown Business Association are expecting up to 40,000 people to be walking around downtown enjoying the festivities.
ESCONDIDO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival

Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
ESCONDIDO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
coronadonewsca.com

"The Knot" Sculpture Dedication Is Oct. 19

A ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to dedicate a sculpture -- “The Knot” -- recently installed at Promenade Park overlooking Glorietta Bay between City Hall and the Community Center. The community is invited to join the family of the artist and other arts enthusiasts for this free event. Light refreshments will be served after the program.
CORONADO, CA
Dinh Lee

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's Chicken

Baba's Chicken currently has three locations, one in Riverside, one in Costa Mesa, and their newest location being in San Diego. They were founded in Riverside and are sometimes known as Riverside's best Nashville hot chicken. Baba's Chicken prides themselves on their high-quality ingredients and innovative menu items.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
SAN DIEGO, CA

