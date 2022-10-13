Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Cajon shopping center host culinary competition for spot at Parkway Plaza
An East County shopping center hosted a culinary competition called “Taste For The Space." Local food trucks, restaurateurs and chefs are competing for a spot at the shopping center. The prize also includes more cash opportunities.
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
Toasted Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s Dinner Setting Up in Oceanside
All-Day Brunch Joining Sammy’s Pizza Concept at SALT Development
Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival
Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
A Halloween Scare: How Inflation is Changing the Holiday in San Diego County
The rising cost of essentials can be scary, especially when it comes to Halloween. From pumpkins to candy, you can expect to pay a lot more this year, but local families have some tricks to deal with the creeping inflation. The U.S. inflation rate rose to 8.2% in September and...
Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Buys Majority Stake in San Diego’s Seven Caves Spirits
A line of spirits that will debut with ready-to-drink canned cocktails being released this week in San Diego and beyond is a new venture from the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys, Mike Love, whose brand Club Kokomo Spirits — named after the band’s chart-topping hit song from the 80s — will be produced by local distillery Seven Caves Spirits.
No Jackpot in SuperLotto Plus But Winning Ticket Sold in North County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $34 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced, including one at an Escondido 7-Eleven, 1860 W. El Norte Parkway.
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Dry, Warm Weather Expected in San Diego County Early This Week
A few showers were possible in the San Diego County mountains Sunday afternoon, with a deep marine layer continuing west of the mountains this morning, the National Weather Service said. Clouds were predicted to be slow to clear Sunday but forecasters said there should be a bit more sun than...
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
Spring Valley tree trimmer rescued after left hand sliced by chainsaw
Firefighters arrived at 10131 Bluestone Court in Spring Valley on Sunday after receiving a call shorty after 10:30 a.m. indicating a male tree trimmer had sustained a chainsaw injury to his hand, confirmed San Miguel Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, Roddy Blunt.
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
San Diego Moms: Three SoCal Mom Influencers You Need to Follow
If you login to Instagram, you’re likely overwhelmed with the different mom influencers out there. It can be difficult to determine which influencer to follow for recommendations. I’ve scoped social and found three that are worth your follow. Mary Williams @mrs_williamzz. Southern California mom Mary Williams didn’t plan...
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
