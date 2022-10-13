ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Gundersen Children’s Miracle Network hosts annual Radiothon

By Alexia Walz
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The time has come to tune in and help kids.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is hosting its annual Radiothon at Gundersen.

Z93, 95.7 The Rock, and KQ98 have been broadcasting from the Gundersen Clinic Lobby since 6 a.m. to share inspirational stories from patients, parents, and healthcare providers.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for Children’s Miracle Network–which helps families across the nation with medical expenses.

And the Peterson family is especially grateful for all their help.

“I can only imagine how many families there are in the Coulee Region that need help like we do with things that insurance and other assistance programs just don’t cover,” said Stephanie Peterson. “It’s just wonderful to know that CMN is here and we can reach out to them to try and get some assistance with things that maybe you weren’t planning to have to afford.”

You can call on Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Just call 608-784-5437.

Children’s Miracle Network relies on donations and everyone is encouraged to donate.

“Any amount helps because I know when you hear 50,000 dollars equipment, well, those $50,000 adds up fast,” said Hospital Specialist of Children’s Miracle Network Beth Noffsinger.

If you aren’t able to tune into the radio, you can still catch those special stories online or on local radio stations’ social media accounts.

