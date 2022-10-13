ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

2022 Lancaster County School District Candidates

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School Board is a governing board elected by the people to represent the community’s voice in education. The candidates below are running for 3 seats. The top vote getters in each district will be elected. District 1. District 3. District...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Woman in crosswalk fatally struck by pickup in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a pickup truck this weekend in York County, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dave Lyle Blvd. A 50-year-old unidentified...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 10 to October 15. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – An impressive young lady taking swim to another level. Hear her story of great wins and dramatic heats.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

WBTV

Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life. “Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”
CLOVER, SC
qcnews.com

Rock Hill City Council votes to lower speed limit after complaints

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon. City officials unanimously voted to make these areas safer by reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph — unless there’s a speed limit posted.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early

MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
MONROE, NC
qcnews.com

Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home

Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

