Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Related
Retired educator and former board member vie for the CMS school board's District 5 seat
Two candidates are running to fill the District 5 seat on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, with incumbent Margaret Marshall stepping down. Lisa Cline and Trent Merchant both say their experience positions them to jump right into all the tasks awaiting new board members, such as improving academic outcomes and finding a new superintendent.
cn2.com
2022 Lancaster County School District Candidates
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School Board is a governing board elected by the people to represent the community’s voice in education. The candidates below are running for 3 seats. The top vote getters in each district will be elected. District 1. District 3. District...
qcnews.com
Woman in crosswalk fatally struck by pickup in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman in a crosswalk was killed after being struck by a pickup truck this weekend in York County, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dave Lyle Blvd. A 50-year-old unidentified...
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
cn2.com
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 10 to October 15. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – An impressive young lady taking swim to another level. Hear her story of great wins and dramatic heats.
CMS begins community discussions on future plans for the district
CHARLOTTE — Earlier this week, officials from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools turned to the community for thoughts and feedback as the district considers the future of schools across the county. A discussion at Garinger High School in east Charlotte was the first in-person conversation in a series of engagement opportunities planned...
Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
WBTV
Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life. “Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”
qcnews.com
Rock Hill City Council votes to lower speed limit after complaints
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drivers going through residential areas and neighborhoods in Rock Hill will have to ease off the gas pedal soon. City officials unanimously voted to make these areas safer by reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph — unless there’s a speed limit posted.
wccbcharlotte.com
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
qcnews.com
Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
WBTV
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
wccbcharlotte.com
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate After Shots Fired at Apartment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police are looking for who is responsible for shooting into an apartment early Monday morning. Police say they responded to 1362 Riverview Road around 2:40 AM Monday morning for shooting into a dwelling. When officers arrived they met with 4 adults...
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
Comments / 0