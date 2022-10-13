ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kathy Najimy Was Anxious About ‘Hocus Pocus’ For A Surprising Reason

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6DEQ_0iY9styM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5Bqc_0iY9styM00 Kathy Najimy attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Sept. 27, 2022, in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

Kathy Najimy is putting a spell on fans for her progressive views.

In a resurfaced clip from 1993, the actor spoke to Katie Couric on “ Today ” about her apprehension about taking on the role of Mary Sanderson in the original “ Hocus Pocus .”

Najimy, who recently reprised her role in “Hocus Pocus 2,” admitted to Couric in the interview — which was posted on TikTok a year ago, but has received a surge of views in the past week —  that her concern was that she didn’t want to offend any witches.

“At the risk of having America roll their eyes, I just feel supportive of all groups,” Najimy said at the time. “Whether they’re women’s groups or gay groups or racial groups, and I know that there are groups of witches out there.”

@theriveroaksredneck

#hocuspocus #hocuspocus2 #kathynijmy #bettemidler #sarahjessicaparker #gloriasteinem #womansrighttochoose #feministiktok #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage

♬ original sound - Robert

Najimy said that she herself was not a witch and that she didn’t “know any personally,” but explained that she felt uneasy with the messaging in the script.

“When I read the script, I thought this is really perpetuating a stereotype about an evil, ugly witch,” she said, later adding: “I didn’t want to be part of perpetuating that myth.”

Najimy said she expressed her concerns to the project’s director and producers. She also reached out to “the goddess of the world who knows everything” — Gloria Steinem — to see what the feminist icon thought.

″ [Steinem] said that the interesting thing was that originally, some of the women who were said to be witches were health care workers and midwives,” Najimy explained. “So that’s where the notion of baby-eating came because they would perform abortions sometimes.”

She added:

“So the women would go in pregnant ... and come out not. So, that’s the gossip about baby-eating, which is of course not true. These were just health care workers.”

A social media user reshared the clip on TikTok last week, calling Najimy “a woman ahead of her time.”

Other TikTok users agreed in comments on the post.

“In 1993. She said this in 1993! What a legend. I’ve always loved her, but this just cements it,” one user said.

“WOW!” another person wrote on the interview’s original post. “For anyone not alive in the 90s people really weren’t like this in media and I am so impressed.”

Najimy has been involved in activism for much of her life. She’s been an avid supporter of women’s and LGBTQ rights, according to her website . She also convinced Steinem to officiate her wedding to her husband, Dan Finnerty, she told Glamour earlier this week.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

176K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy