Dwayne Johnson May Have Spilled The Beans About A Surprise Appearance In ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson is dancing around spoilers about DC’s upcoming superhero film “Black Adam.”

Leading up to the film’s release, reports have hinted that Henry Cavill’s Superman, a character that Johnson has wanted to see Black Adam fight on-screen for a long time, will appear in the highly-anticipated project.

At a film screening in New York on Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight noted that the “cat was out of the bag” before asking Johnson how involved he was in Cavill’s return to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

“Here’s what I can tell you,” the action star replied, seemingly tiptoeing around his words. “I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of ‘Black Adam’ was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA... and also, as I have been saying all along, there’s an ethos that we at Seven Bucks [Productions] have... and that is, we always put the fans first.”

The Justice Society of America (JSA) is a team of superheroes published by DC Comics, including Doctor Fate, Hourman, The Spectre, Sandman, Atom, The Flash, Green Lantern and Hawkman.

Johnson then hinted that he expects Cavill to appear in the DCEU again. “We’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet,” he said. “But the fans have been so passionate about, as we have been, ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’ Well, we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”

Although details about Cavill’s appearance remain unclear, Johnson hasn’t been shy about promising an eventual crossover and face-off between the two brawny characters.

Earlier this month, when asked if Black Adam and Superman will ever clash on film, Johnson told Cinema Blend: “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this. There’s a new era in the DC universe that’s about to begin.”

According to Comic Book Resources, Black Adam and Superman have fought multiple times in the comics.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Orphan”), “Black Adam” also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

In August, Johnson discussed his plans for expanding the DC Extended Universe, sharing that their main objective is “to really expand the universe, and introduce new characters, and spin-off, and be really strategic about the plan.”

Johnson continued, “We have a few ideas of what characters people are really going to respond to in ‘Black Adam,’ and so we’re already thinking ahead to: ‘Let’s start thinking about that movie, and what that movie looks like for them.’”

“Black Adam” opens in theaters on Oct. 21.