ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dwayne Johnson May Have Spilled The Beans About A Surprise Appearance In ‘Black Adam’

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FdJ6_0iY9srCu00

Dwayne Johnson is dancing around spoilers about DC’s upcoming superhero film “Black Adam.”

Leading up to the film’s release, reports have hinted that Henry Cavill’s Superman, a character that Johnson has wanted to see Black Adam fight on-screen for a long time, will appear in the highly-anticipated project.

At a film screening in New York on Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight noted that the “cat was out of the bag” before asking Johnson how involved he was in Cavill’s return to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

“Here’s what I can tell you,” the action star replied, seemingly tiptoeing around his words. “I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of ‘Black Adam’ was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA... and also, as I have been saying all along, there’s an ethos that we at Seven Bucks [Productions] have... and that is, we always put the fans first.”

The Justice Society of America (JSA) is a team of superheroes published by DC Comics, including Doctor Fate, Hourman, The Spectre, Sandman, Atom, The Flash, Green Lantern and Hawkman.

Johnson then hinted that he expects Cavill to appear in the DCEU again. “We’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet,” he said. “But the fans have been so passionate about, as we have been, ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’ Well, we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”

Although details about Cavill’s appearance remain unclear, Johnson hasn’t been shy about promising an eventual crossover and face-off between the two brawny characters.

Earlier this month, when asked if Black Adam and Superman will ever clash on film, Johnson told Cinema Blend: “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this. There’s a new era in the DC universe that’s about to begin.”

According to Comic Book Resources, Black Adam and Superman have fought multiple times in the comics.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Orphan”), “Black Adam” also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

In August, Johnson discussed his plans for expanding the DC Extended Universe, sharing that their main objective is “to really expand the universe, and introduce new characters, and spin-off, and be really strategic about the plan.”

Johnson continued, “We have a few ideas of what characters people are really going to respond to in ‘Black Adam,’ and so we’re already thinking ahead to: ‘Let’s start thinking about that movie, and what that movie looks like for them.’”

“Black Adam” opens in theaters on Oct. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
The Independent

Sally Phillips says Hugh Grant won’t speak to her anymore after she got ‘very drunk’ on Bridget Jones set

Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant doesn’t speak to her anymore after she got “very drunk” during the filming of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.The 52-year-old appeared in all three of the romantic comedy films alongside Grant and Renée Zellweger. She plays Bridget’s friend Shazza.During the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the cast visited Thailand to shoot scenes for Bridget’s work trip.In the plot, Phillips’ character falls in love with a man on the plane, who turns out to be a drug smuggler who causes Bridget to end up in a...
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

176K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy