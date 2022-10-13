Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Serious Play: Improv your Lifestyle!
Did you know that recent scientific studies and from the field reports show that comedy and the games of Theatrical Improvisation (Improv) have health benefits? My goal is to show you those benefits through the Serious Play Improv program. This was created by staff at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and Improv teachers from the world-famous Second City Theater and Training Center in Chicago!
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guests Derek & Mimi Elles, Straight Path Ministries Annual Benefit
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors. On this episode of Living Exponentially, Eileen Tesch speaks with Derek Elles, President of Straight Path Ministries &...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Casey’s Pizza gets extension to manage Bier Garden, Memorial Room at McMorran Place
The city of Port Huron has extended its contract with Harris Restaurants, Inc., doing business as Casey’s Pizza and Subs, to provide the food and beverages services at the Bier Garden at the McMorran Place Plaza and the Memorial Room inside the entertainment complex. The redesigned plaza opened this...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 – Club 343 Article
The Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 held its first Club 343 drawing on Saturday,October 8th, 2022. Pictured below are items that our Club 343 Members donated during our first drawing in support of Lodge 343 annual “Pumpkin. Patch”. Thank you to all who helped make this project possible. The...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Halloween events crowd the calendar this October
There may just be a couple of weeks left to celebrate Halloween 2022 but the opportunities to do so are plentiful for all ages across our area this year. This list includes something for everyone, whether you enjoy a full-on night time haunted adventure or just dressing the kids up for a daylight stroll though a pumpkin patch or local park for trick or treating.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Another case of avian influenza detected in Lapeer County
Another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been reported in Lapeer County. The Lapeer County Health Department announced Friday that a backyard poultry flock tested positive for the disease. It’s the second case in Lapeer County this month. On October 6th, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development quarantined about 100 birds in a backyard flock after avian influenza was detected. This new case indicates the presence of the disease in Lapeer County, and that it is in fact spreading. Bird owners should be vigilant and take preventative measures to protect their flocks from wild birds that may be carrying the virus. HPAI has also been detected in several other counties across the state, including Tuscola, Saginaw, Genesee and Oakland counties. Authorities are reminding the community that while the public health risk associated with the illness is low for humans, poultry owners need to take precautions to keep their flocks safe, such as keeping equipment clean and keeping wild and domestic birds apart. Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).
Comments / 0