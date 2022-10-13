Another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been reported in Lapeer County. The Lapeer County Health Department announced Friday that a backyard poultry flock tested positive for the disease. It’s the second case in Lapeer County this month. On October 6th, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development quarantined about 100 birds in a backyard flock after avian influenza was detected. This new case indicates the presence of the disease in Lapeer County, and that it is in fact spreading. Bird owners should be vigilant and take preventative measures to protect their flocks from wild birds that may be carrying the virus. HPAI has also been detected in several other counties across the state, including Tuscola, Saginaw, Genesee and Oakland counties. Authorities are reminding the community that while the public health risk associated with the illness is low for humans, poultry owners need to take precautions to keep their flocks safe, such as keeping equipment clean and keeping wild and domestic birds apart. Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

LAPEER COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO