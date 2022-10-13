ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guests Derek & Mimi Elles, Straight Path Ministries Annual Benefit

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors. On this episode of Living Exponentially, Eileen Tesch speaks with Derek Elles, President of Straight Path Ministries &...
MARYSVILLE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 – Club 343 Article

The Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 held its first Club 343 drawing on Saturday,October 8th, 2022. Pictured below are items that our Club 343 Members donated during our first drawing in support of Lodge 343 annual “Pumpkin. Patch”. Thank you to all who helped make this project possible. The...
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Serious Play: Improv your Lifestyle!

Did you know that recent scientific studies and from the field reports show that comedy and the games of Theatrical Improvisation (Improv) have health benefits? My goal is to show you those benefits through the Serious Play Improv program. This was created by staff at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and Improv teachers from the world-famous Second City Theater and Training Center in Chicago!
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Another case of avian influenza detected in Lapeer County

Another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been reported in Lapeer County. The Lapeer County Health Department announced Friday that a backyard poultry flock tested positive for the disease. It’s the second case in Lapeer County this month. On October 6th, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development quarantined about 100 birds in a backyard flock after avian influenza was detected. This new case indicates the presence of the disease in Lapeer County, and that it is in fact spreading. Bird owners should be vigilant and take preventative measures to protect their flocks from wild birds that may be carrying the virus. HPAI has also been detected in several other counties across the state, including Tuscola, Saginaw, Genesee and Oakland counties. Authorities are reminding the community that while the public health risk associated with the illness is low for humans, poultry owners need to take precautions to keep their flocks safe, such as keeping equipment clean and keeping wild and domestic birds apart. Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

