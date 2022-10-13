Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guests Derek & Mimi Elles, Straight Path Ministries Annual Benefit
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors. On this episode of Living Exponentially, Eileen Tesch speaks with Derek Elles, President of Straight Path Ministries &...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 – Club 343 Article
The Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 held its first Club 343 drawing on Saturday,October 8th, 2022. Pictured below are items that our Club 343 Members donated during our first drawing in support of Lodge 343 annual “Pumpkin. Patch”. Thank you to all who helped make this project possible. The...
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Serious Play: Improv your Lifestyle!
Did you know that recent scientific studies and from the field reports show that comedy and the games of Theatrical Improvisation (Improv) have health benefits? My goal is to show you those benefits through the Serious Play Improv program. This was created by staff at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and Improv teachers from the world-famous Second City Theater and Training Center in Chicago!
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others. Federal agents raided the home...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Casey’s Pizza gets extension to manage Bier Garden, Memorial Room at McMorran Place
The city of Port Huron has extended its contract with Harris Restaurants, Inc., doing business as Casey’s Pizza and Subs, to provide the food and beverages services at the Bier Garden at the McMorran Place Plaza and the Memorial Room inside the entertainment complex. The redesigned plaza opened this...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified. A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb...
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Another case of avian influenza detected in Lapeer County
Another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been reported in Lapeer County. The Lapeer County Health Department announced Friday that a backyard poultry flock tested positive for the disease. It’s the second case in Lapeer County this month. On October 6th, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development quarantined about 100 birds in a backyard flock after avian influenza was detected. This new case indicates the presence of the disease in Lapeer County, and that it is in fact spreading. Bird owners should be vigilant and take preventative measures to protect their flocks from wild birds that may be carrying the virus. HPAI has also been detected in several other counties across the state, including Tuscola, Saginaw, Genesee and Oakland counties. Authorities are reminding the community that while the public health risk associated with the illness is low for humans, poultry owners need to take precautions to keep their flocks safe, such as keeping equipment clean and keeping wild and domestic birds apart. Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).
planetdetroit.org
City backs down on plan to close off canals in Jefferson Chalmers; fines and litigation may be next
Residents in Jefferson Chalmers are breathing a partial sigh of relief after a packed town hall sent city officials a clear message: No dams on the canals. City officials took note, confirming that the plan to close canals is now off the table. “The consensus of the attendees is that...
Southfield housewife believes women should stay home
Tiffany Willis wakes up every morning between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Southfield home she shares with her husband of six years. There is no chatter of children getting ready for school. There is no job waiting for her to punch in. Instead, she gets up to hang...
'Cruel and sadistic': MI Attorney General, Humane Society team up to investigate, prosecute animal abuse
Michigan’s Attorney General along with the Michigan Humane are cracking down on animal abusers and dog fighting rings, Dana Nessel announced on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Grosse Pointe Farms man’s homemade haunted trail has one-of-a-kind props
Glen Williams was too big for Halloween. At least that is what his neighbors told him after the 5-foot-10 fifth grader went trick-or-treating with his friends back in the 1960s. “You know how Charlie Brown got the rock, I didn't get a rock. I was just told, ‘You're too big....
ClickOnDetroit.com
No more dinner-time debate, this Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a little bit of everything
It’s a common household debate - “What do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do you want for dinner?” Well, there is a Grosse Pointe Park restaurant that may satisfy everyone. It is called Alma Kitchen, and its menu pulls inspiration from all over...
Video of Michigan veterinarian allegedly abusing his dog could result in charges
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Macomb County veterinarian could face charges after a video of him allegedly abusing his dog was posted to YouTube, prosecutor’s announced. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing possible animal abuse charges in the case. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a video was...
