Mchenry, ND

Man charged with murder following street dance appears in court

FARGO (KFGO) – The man charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota last month, made his initial court appearance Thursday. Shannon Brandt appeared via Zoom from the Stutsman County jail. Defense attorney Mark Friese of Fargo waived the...
MCHENRY, ND
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
GRAND FORKS, ND
High School Football PRO

Cando, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Cando, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Larimore High School football team will have a game with North Star High School on October 15, 2022, 12:00:00.
LARIMORE, ND
No. 1 Morningside Shuts Down Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #1 Mustangs of Morningside showed why they are the top team in NAIA football on Saturday at Hansen Stadium with a 59-7 victory over the Jimmies. Jamestown forced a couple of turnovers during the first three drives for Morningside but couldn’t capitalize in the...
JAMESTOWN, ND

