ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Advocates decry Title 42 expulsions of Venezuelans

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Te92B_0iY9qttw00

EL PASO, Texas (Bo rder Report ) – The Catholic Diocese of El Paso is committing $100,000 to assist migrant shelters in Juarez cope with new expulsions of Venezuelan migrants from the U.S.

The Biden administration this week announced it will no longer welcome Venezuelan asylum seekers who enter the United States illegally. Instead, it will set up a remote application process to allow 24,000 citizens of that South American country fly directly to the U.S. if approved.

Those who come across the Mexican border without authorization will be subjected to Title 42 public health order expulsions, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

“We are disappointed at the expansion of Title 42 to vulnerable Venezuelans. This will have an immediate impact on our border community,” El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz said. “Now we must all work harder, especially the faith community, to build a culture of hospitality that respects the dignity of those who migrate, and to continue to press lawmakers and the Biden administration to establish a safe, humane, functioning and rights-respecting system to ensure protection to those in need.”

The money comes from the Border Refugee Assistance Fund, a joint project between the diocese and the Hope Border Institute. It will be used for emergency health care, COVID-19 testing and treatment, trauma therapy and food at two Juarez migrant shelters.

Other migrant advocates also expressed disappointment with Biden’s use of a Trump-era program originally meant to prevent cross-border spread of COVID-19.

“While 24,000 Venezuelans will be spared Title 42’s inhumanity, thousands more will face violence and danger. For too long, Black and indigenous migrants have been disproportionately impacted by Title 42’s unlawfulness. This policy makes that bias worse.” said Marisa Limon Garza, executive director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

The DHS decision comes as migrant shelters in El Paso are overwhelmed by the arrival of more than 20,000 Venezuelan asylum seekers in September alone.

El Paso County has opened a support center to help migrants with sponsors arrange for travel and the City of El Paso is waiting for $6.1 million in federal reimbursements for money spent on busing, feeding and providing hotel rooms for unsponsored migrants, most of them from Venezuela.

Limon said this is a time to shore up support for migrants, not slam the door on some of them.

“Every day Las Americas’ teams in Mexico witness the fear and injury migrants undergo because of this (Title 42) policy. It’s time for our government to strengthen, not weaken, the principle that access to asylum is a right for all, not a privilege for a select few,” Limon said. “We urge the Biden administration to provide infrastructure funding to support a safe, orderly, and humane asylum process – not one that deters and externalizes the right to asylum.”

Jennifer Babale, U.S.-Mexico border program director at the International Refugee Assistance Project, said expelling Venezuelans to Mexico will place them in danger.

“Emergency responses should expand pathways to safety, not shut them off,” Babale said. “Given the administration’s stated intention to end Title 42 expulsions, it is outrageous it would instead move to expand (the policy) and deny Venezuelans access to the asylum system.

Title 42 expulsions have never been about protecting public health, but are instead illegal and xenophobic attacks on the right to seek asylum.”

The advocates said asylum is about providing protection for the oppressed and support for the needy regardless of nationality or whether they have existing ties to the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 27

Steven Mayo
3d ago

advocate for homeless people here....advocate for affordable housing....for people here...how do you advocate for criminals...who break laws to get here...and have the nerve to act as if they are entitled to everything ..everyone else works for...food ..shelter...clothing..phones....money

Reply
23
Angela Legarreta
3d ago

just think if all this people from Valenzuela would put all the efforts they did to get here they could have done so much for their country but instead they came here as illigals to be supported by us, sad but that is one of the main reasons I no longer donate to charities

Reply(1)
17
MEANIE
3d ago

Advocates need to put their homes where their mouths are, take them all home with them to support, feed and clothe give the taxpayers some relief .. I bet that will never happen !!

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Feds tell El Paso officials to expect 60,000 migrants in October

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Despite concerns about slow federal government reimbursements and a chance El Paso might be left holding the bag for a portion of the costs, the City Council on Tuesday extended an emergency ordinance allowing the use of local resources to manage the ongoing migrant crisis. The 9-0 vote green […]
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah

As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
IMMIGRATION
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy