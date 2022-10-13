Read full article on original website
Here's why damages owed to Johnny Depp by Amber Heard were quickly reduced, while Alex Jones may be on the hook for the full $965 million he was ordered to pay
The $15 million Amber Heard was ordered to pay was almost immediately reduced to about $10 million but Alex Jones' damages won't be similarly reduced.
Alex Jones claims his furious Sandy Hook trial rant at crying victim families ‘destroyed’ their lawyer
Alex Jones has bizarrely claimed that his irate outburst during testimony at the second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies did more damage to the opposition than himself.The Infowars host fumed at reporters outside the court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Friday morning as his defence attorney Norm Pattis was inside telling the judge he would waive the right to cross examine Mr Jones.Mr Pattis said he hoped the move would “lower the temperature” in court and that Mr Jones will take the stand at a later point in the trial as a witness for the defence.Tensions flared...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Ludicrous Defense Of Alex Jones
Greene stood up for her fellow conspiracy theorist after a jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million for spreading lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments
She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL・
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails
Attorneys working for former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election campaign mocked his lack of financial liquidity and his rampant violation of the US Constitution in emails released in a court filing by the House January 6 select committee. The panel has been engaged in a court battle to...
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday overruled the special master she appointed to review thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, shielding former President Donald Trump from addressing his claims that documents may have been "planted" or "declassified" in court. Cannon, a Trump appointee in southern Florida, issued an order extending the...
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus
Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God. Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed”...
“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Infuriating Part Of Alex Jones' 'Hissy Fit'
The late-night host tore into the "despicable and ridiculous" conspiracy theorist.
Alex Jones has tantrum, screams ‘that’s lying’ at media
“This guy is going to report I didn’t show up today,” Jones screamed while pointing at a reporter. “That’s lying, that’s corporate fake media and that’s…shame on you!”
"You guys are so insane," says Ted Cruz after being ridiculed for sharing fake news story
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is facing scrutiny for his latest attempt to criticize Democrats. Although he claimed "The Left is beyond parody," his attack fell flat when he was slammed for sharing a fake article that was photoshopped with reporter Abby Ohlheiser's old byline.
Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
Trump's Weekend Rant Made Him Sound 'Guilty And Scared,' Ex-Prosecutor Says
From a former federal prosecutor’s perspective, ex-President Donald Trump sounded pretty desperate over the weekend as he railed against the investigation into his possession of classified documents. At a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Trump accused former President George H.W. Bush of taking millions of documents to a former “bowling...
Kathy Griffin Says Monica Lewinsky Told Her Whether She Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Kathy Griffin says she has the scoop on who Monica Lewinsky voted for in the 2016 presidential election. The 61-year-old comedian appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about her high-profile dinner parties where she invites celebrity guests. Griffin said she invited Lewinsky to one of the parties,...
Video appears to show Donald Trump supporters being told to stop making one-finger QAnon salute at rally
Attendees of a Trump rally last week appeared to do a QAnon finger salute, generating controversy. On Friday, supporters at a North Carolina rally appeared to repeat the salute before security stopped them. Trump has recently appeared to embrace the QAnon conspiracy movement more than ever before. MAGA supporters at...
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
Jimmy Kimmel Shows Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Trump What Dad Really Thinks Of Them
The late-night host tears into the former president over his latest Fox News interview.
Alex Jones’s lawyer claims Infowars founder is ‘mad prophet’ like George Orwell or Margaret Atwood
Alex Jones's lawyer said the Infowars host was a "mad prophet" who won't be silenced, and compared him to authors such as George Orwell and Margaret Atwood. In his bizarre closing statement in the defamation trial, Norm Pattis said the right-wing broadcaster speaks of a "dystopian economy" in the same way 1984 highlights information control and The Handmaid's Tale warns of a patriarchal society. “There have always been creative geniuses in the world who feared of what's to come. And they speak loudly,” Mr Pattis said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
