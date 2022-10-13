ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 25

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones claims his furious Sandy Hook trial rant at crying victim families ‘destroyed’ their lawyer

Alex Jones has bizarrely claimed that his irate outburst during testimony at the second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies did more damage to the opposition than himself.The Infowars host fumed at reporters outside the court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Friday morning as his defence attorney Norm Pattis was inside telling the judge he would waive the right to cross examine Mr Jones.Mr Pattis said he hoped the move would “lower the temperature” in court and that Mr Jones will take the stand at a later point in the trial as a witness for the defence.Tensions flared...
WATERBURY, CT
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments

She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump's Weekend Rant Made Him Sound 'Guilty And Scared,' Ex-Prosecutor Says

From a former federal prosecutor’s perspective, ex-President Donald Trump sounded pretty desperate over the weekend as he railed against the investigation into his possession of classified documents. At a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Trump accused former President George H.W. Bush of taking millions of documents to a former “bowling...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones’s lawyer claims Infowars founder is ‘mad prophet’ like George Orwell or Margaret Atwood

Alex Jones's lawyer said the Infowars host was a "mad prophet" who won't be silenced, and compared him to authors such as George Orwell and Margaret Atwood. In his bizarre closing statement in the defamation trial, Norm Pattis said the right-wing broadcaster speaks of a "dystopian economy" in the same way 1984 highlights information control and The Handmaid's Tale warns of a patriarchal society. “There have always been creative geniuses in the world who feared of what's to come. And they speak loudly,” Mr Pattis said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy