Grants Pass, OR

KTVL

Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland

ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent

SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Bikes and Brews hosted its first run through downtown Medford

MEDFORD — Downtown Medford Association hosted the 'Heart of the Rogue Festival' and included a 'Bikes and Brews' ride during the second weekend of October to display what the Rogue Valley has to offer. “This ride was put on in memory of Marty Hammond, who owned Marty’s cycles and...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Meet creepy crawly critters at Wildlife Images' Howl-O-Ween

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Halloween is the time of year when the creepy, crawly, and slithering creatures come out to play. Why not join them? Come in your costume and treat yourself to the Howl-O-Ween carnival at Wildlife Images. Meet and greet some of the slithery, creepy, and crawly...
GRANTS PASS, OR

