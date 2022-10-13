Laibach Announces New EP Love Is Still Alive For January 2023 Release, Shares “Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)”

Netflix has released some new images of Season 5 of The Crown, including character posters with the tagline “A House Divided,” revealing a split between the two sides. The new posters feature the Queen, played by Imelda Stanton, next to Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, separated from the Queen, standing alone with her back to the two. Also featured in the posters are separate photos of Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and West as Prince Charles, among others. The new stills feature Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed and Salim Daw as...

