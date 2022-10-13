Read full article on original website
California's Prop 1: Guarantee abortion rights in state constitution
CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 1 would make access to abortion and contraception a fundamental right in California. It's the shortest proposition on the ballot. While abortion is already legal in California, the proposition would give abortion more protection in California by making it part of the state constitution. What...
The history of gambling in California: Propositions 26 and 27 explained | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are seven propositions on the November ballot. Propositions 26 and 27 are making history, as more than $450 million have been poured into campaigns for and against them so far. Native American tribes are battling gambling companies for control over what could be another multi-billion...
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too much of a...
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. — California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in Dana Point,...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
California delays decision to list Joshua tree as threatened
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California again pushed back its decision on whether to list the western Joshua tree as threatened after a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Fish and Game Commission. The decision to move back the vote until at least February comes months after the commission deadlocked on whether...
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The California Coastal Commission green-lit a $140 million desalination plant in south Orange County’s Dana Point, a pivot from its unanimous rejection in May of another controversial desalination project in the county. The decision indicates that state...
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
For undocumented students, job opportunities are scarce. This state program could help.
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
Recent cyberattacks highlight the vulnerability of California schools
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. If Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest school district, can be hit with a ransomware attack, how prepared are California’s public schools for the increasing threat of cyberattacks?. It depends, according to experts working in the field...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 15-16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If an Armenian food festival, an old cemetery lantern tour, or a chili cook-off sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather is cooling down, giving us the autumn breeze we've been wanting....
South Lake Tahoe traffic woes: Balancing the needs of locals and tourists
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe is California’s not-so-hidden gem. Typically, the high traffic season falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as well as winter. Sometimes it can cause hours of delays for visitors and impact local streets. Jason Rolfe grew up in the South Lake...
Veteran Pop-Up Arts Cafe celebrates art, raises awareness
SACRAMENTO, Calif — About 30 veterans statewide got a chance to display their art and raise awareness today at a Veteran's Pop-Up Arts Cafe. The free pop-up event took place on the west steps in front of the California State Capitol, celebrating and highlighting the role that arts and creative expression can play in supporting the health and well-being of veterans.
