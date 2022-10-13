Read full article on original website
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4
Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday morning, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive coordinated air strike across the country.
China’s Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the party...
Canadian sentenced to 20 years in US prison for aiding IS
A Canadian man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States on Monday for providing assistance to the Islamic State group in Syria. The six included three of his cousins from Edmonton, an 18-year-old cousin from Minneapolis and a San Diego resident, Douglas McAuthur McCain.
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China’s party congress
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world’s second-largest economy. The proceedings surrounding the event...
