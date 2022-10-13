Read full article on original website
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had At A Museum
I only had one day to spend sightseeing in Seattle. I made the obligatory trip to the Pike Place Market to see them throwing fish and then I had the rest of the afternoon available. I was going to go on a ferry but it was cold, raining and windy (even for Seattle standards). Looking for other things to do, I asked our wonderful readers for suggestions before the trip. Here’s one of the replies.
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
6 People from Washington Who Made Time Magazine’s Cover
Being on the cover of TIME magazine has always been a prestigious honor. This week Spokane-born Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney graced the cover, looking as glamorous as the most iconic stars of any era. Sweeney's appearance got me wondering... Who else from Washington has made the cover of TIME? A...
seattlerefined.com
The love story that blossomed into the fun-packed Remlinger Farms
I have lived in the Greater Seattle Area for most of my life. But up until recently, I’m embarrassed to say that I was only vaguely aware of Remlinger Farms. Oh, I knew that they were known for their U-Pick berry patches, and I’ve seen their frozen pies in my local grocery store, but that was about it. But for other people, this place is an institution. In addition to its U-Pick strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins, it is home to a seasonal fun park, a giant marketplace, restaurant, wine bar and brand-new brewery. Many families come out each year to the Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival to ride the "flying pumpkins," munch on a few pumpkin pie-spiced mini-donuts and bring home a few pumpkins found in a patch so sincere, even Linus would approve.
Schitt’s Creek Replica Rosebud Hotel Is a Must See Attraction in Seattle
Time might be running out to see one of the most unique attractions in Seattle. If you are a huge fan of the TV series "Schitt's Creek", you'll recognize the famous Rosebud Hotel. It's the hotel where the Rose family stayed during their "exile" from high society. One huge fan...
cohaitungchi.com
52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
Whether it’s your first time in the Pacific Northwest or you’re a Washington state local, prepare to be enchanted by the many fun things to do in Seattle. You are reading: Relaxing things to do in seattle | 52 Best Things to Do in Seattle (A Local’s 2022 List)
secretseattle.co
The Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Seattle
Seattle is a nearly 200 year old city, so it stands to reason that it has accumulated some ghost stories (and maybe even some actual ghosts) over the decades. In honor of spooky season, we compiled our own research and experiences to bring you Secret Seattle’s picks for the most haunted places in Seattle. Then we also asked our followers on Instagram for their suggestions. In the end we wound up with quite a comprehensive list.
Jonathan Batista named as first Black principal dancer at Pacific Northwest Ballet
SEATTLE, Wash. — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history. “This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal Halloween decorations from Tacoma family
TACOMA, Wash. - Weeks before Halloween, a Tacoma family had their holiday decorations stolen from their yard again and this time they caught the thieves on camera. Mikalyn Sharp and her kids decorate their home for Halloween every year. "I have people that come around and they take pictures and...
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
shorelineareanews.com
Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022
Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution
A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
seattlemedium.com
Podcast: Seattle Black Firefighter’s Central Area Property
Rhythm and News podcast interview with retired seattle firefighter Clarence Williams about the fight for the Central Area property. Interview by Chris Bennett.
thecatalystnews.com
Remembering the Life of Hilaree Nelson, Class of ’96
October 14, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Cecilia Timberg | Photo by Nick Kalisz, courtesy of the Seattle Metropolitan. On Sept. 26, pioneering ski mountaineer and Colorado College graduate Hillaree Nelson went missing on an expedition in Nepal. She had summited Manaslu, a 26,781-foot mountain, with her climbing and life partner Jim Morrison earlier that day. On the descent, Morrison had watched a small avalanche knock her down the Southern slope of the mountain. With the aid of a helicopter crew, search and rescue, and a sherpa, Morrison located her body two days later.
rentonreporter.com
Potential artists can now receive $400 to paint a Renton fire hydrant
What sets Renton’s blossoming downtown and city streets apart from other cities are the lively local businesses, the peeking rooftop dragon, Erasmus, and the colorful, creative fire hydrants dotted throughout the sidewalks — and soon there will be even more. The Renton Municipal Arts Commission and the South...
Wildfires, smoke spread throughout Washington
Smoky, dirty air hangs over the Puget Sound like a blanket as wildfires continue to burn across the state. The Bolt Creek Fire is still a big contributor. The air is likely especially bad around Snohomish County, where it is easy to see the thick haze and orange glow. The...
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
