Neches, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
NECHES, TX
KLTV

Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance

ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Roadwork for the week of Oct. 17

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Oct. 17, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store

LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM reported two wrecks Sunday afternoon, declaring “Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain. Slow it down if you are on the roads!”. The first wreck was a single vehicle crash that took place on Highway 322 near CR 243A. The...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms

Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. KLTV's Jamey Boyum...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store

A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
LUFKIN, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business

Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband to Smith County inmate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman were arrested after officials said they received information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the Smith County Jail. “Investigators discovered that inmate, Micah Deron Davis, 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills,” officials said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’s […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX

