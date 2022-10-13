Read full article on original website
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
KLTV
Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance
Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. KLTV's Jamey Boyum...
Two Arrested Trying to Sneak Contraband into Smith County Jail
This sounds like something that would happen in a movie but instead it took place here in East Texas. There were two people arrested after allegedly trying to sneak contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to KETK, It first began after jail investigators discovered that one inmate Micah Deron...
KLTV
Roadwork for the week of Oct. 17
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Oct. 17, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for jury duty warrant scam calls
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that several people were concerned after a phone call told them they had a warrant for missing jury duty. Officials said that they will never call you asking for warrant money and to be careful because these scammers will take your money. The Federal Trade […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers closing Lufkin store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron about improvements coming to Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks as part of the 2018 Bond. Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lufkin City Council will...
KLTV
Wet roads lead to several wrecks in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM reported two wrecks Sunday afternoon, declaring “Road conditions are deteriorating due to continuous rain. Slow it down if you are on the roads!”. The first wreck was a single vehicle crash that took place on Highway 322 near CR 243A. The...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KLTV
Lufkin City Council to consider ordinance limiting use, location of game rooms
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
Man sentenced to 17 years for assault with deadly weapon in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County officials announced that a man has been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 17 years in prison. A jury delivered Jamie O’Neal Blackshire’s guilty verdict after two hours of deliberation. According to Cherokee County, the jury spent two and a half hours determining […]
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Car Wreck Ends Inside Downtown Business
Report from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley:. At 2:00 a.m. [Saturday] morning, a vehicle going at unknown high rate of speed, blew past our FCSO Deputies on Commerce near Fair Park, heading west into town. As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole. The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest. There was a fire from the wreck inside the building in the front of the vehicle and the Deputies used their fire extinguishers to start fighting the fire and were able to remove the female passenger from the vehicle through the passenger window to safety.
2 arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband to Smith County inmate
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman were arrested after officials said they received information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the Smith County Jail. “Investigators discovered that inmate, Micah Deron Davis, 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills,” officials said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’s […]
KLTV
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested and a third already in jail has also been charged after they said the three were working together to get contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday,...
KLTV
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Kent was a Tyler attorney for many years and spent much of his career defending liability cases and medical malpractice suits. Starting in 2016 Kent said he began experiencing strange symptoms. “All of sudden I went from being rather mild and well under control, very...
KTRE
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
1 hospitalized after major wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials […]
