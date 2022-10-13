ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks

Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. Lufkin City Council...
LONGVIEW, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas

Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A bond of more than $88 million is set to go before voters in November that would, if successful, provide a new high school, among other improvements. “Our facilities are in pretty bad shape on the inside we had some flooding issues sometimes we have some...
PITTSBURG, TX
KTBS

Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion

Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
LONGVIEW, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pretrial hearing scheduled for man accused in shooting of Texas High student

TEXARKANA, Texas — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday for a man accused of killing a Texas High School student in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, will go on trial Nov. 29 in Bowie County fifth District Court. Meachem was indicted on a cost of homicide in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting on Sidney Drive that claimed the life of Ulises Martinez, 17.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Pittsburg ISD Asking For $88.350 Million Bond

On Nov 8, voters will decide on Pittsburg ISD’s $88.350 million bond election. It involves a new sixth-grade wing and cafeteria at the junior high and a new high school campus to alleviate space constraints. The bond should impact the average homeowner by approximately $27.68 per month if approved. However, for those 65 and older, there would be no tax impact over the frozen amount. The $27.68 per month is for a home over $132,886, the average home value after homestead exemption. For more information, you can go to https://www.bond.pittsburgisd.net/.
PITTSBURG, TX
KTBS

3 charged in Marshall shooting

MARSHALL, Texas - Three people were arrested after police said they responded to reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood on Thursday night. Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all of Marshall, have been charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity, the Marshall Police Department said in a press release.
MARSHALL, TX
Power 95.9

Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana

A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
EL DORADO, AR
theeastcountygazette.com

Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KLTV

Judge approves conditional release for former Longview police officer

BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - Release conditions have been set for a former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minors online for sex. The conditions of Seth Estes Vanover’s release have been sealed by the court, however the amount that must be paid for initial release was set at $50,000 which Vanover has since posted. The terms and amount were set by Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson in the Eastern District of Texas. Vanover is scheduled to appear before Judge Barksdale, Jacksonville, FL. on Monday, Oct. 24.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Sister of Wood County cold-case murder victim frustrated after reading affidavit

Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
CASS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy