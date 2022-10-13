Read full article on original website
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company. Lufkin City Council...
enchantingtexas.com
17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas
Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A bond of more than $88 million is set to go before voters in November that would, if successful, provide a new high school, among other improvements. “Our facilities are in pretty bad shape on the inside we had some flooding issues sometimes we have some...
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
blackchronicle.com
Pretrial hearing scheduled for man accused in shooting of Texas High student
TEXARKANA, Texas — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday for a man accused of killing a Texas High School student in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, will go on trial Nov. 29 in Bowie County fifth District Court. Meachem was indicted on a cost of homicide in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting on Sidney Drive that claimed the life of Ulises Martinez, 17.
easttexasradio.com
Pittsburg ISD Asking For $88.350 Million Bond
On Nov 8, voters will decide on Pittsburg ISD’s $88.350 million bond election. It involves a new sixth-grade wing and cafeteria at the junior high and a new high school campus to alleviate space constraints. The bond should impact the average homeowner by approximately $27.68 per month if approved. However, for those 65 and older, there would be no tax impact over the frozen amount. The $27.68 per month is for a home over $132,886, the average home value after homestead exemption. For more information, you can go to https://www.bond.pittsburgisd.net/.
3 charged in Marshall shooting
MARSHALL, Texas - Three people were arrested after police said they responded to reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood on Thursday night. Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all of Marshall, have been charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity, the Marshall Police Department said in a press release.
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
Bailiff in Louisiana Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Victimizing the Elderly
Bailiff in Louisiana Arrested and Fired After Allegedly Victimizing the Elderly. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced that he had fired a ten-year deputy after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s...
Judge orders former Longview police lieutenant’s conditional release
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A former Longview police lieutenant who was arrested by the FBI and accused of attempting to engage minors in sexual activity online was released from jail on a conditional order, according to court documents. Seth Vanover was released from the Smith County Jail on Thursday. The specific conditions of his release […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman
On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson recovers blocked Hallsville punt and runs for touchdown
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game between Whitehouse and Hallsville, Hallsville goes to punt, its blocked. Whitehouse’s Damion Anderson will recover the ball and run it in for a Wildcats touchdown. We have the clip here.
Judge approves conditional release for former Longview police officer
BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - Release conditions have been set for a former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minors online for sex. The conditions of Seth Estes Vanover’s release have been sealed by the court, however the amount that must be paid for initial release was set at $50,000 which Vanover has since posted. The terms and amount were set by Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson in the Eastern District of Texas. Vanover is scheduled to appear before Judge Barksdale, Jacksonville, FL. on Monday, Oct. 24.
Sister of Wood County cold-case murder victim frustrated after reading affidavit
Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport
It took dozens of firefighters to battle a two-alarm fire on a commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning.
