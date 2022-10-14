ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Cause of death determined for missing teen found in reservoir

By Meredith Deliso
 3 days ago

Kiely Rodni, a California teenager who was missing for two weeks before her body was found in a car submerged in a reservoir , died due to drowning and there is no evidence of foul play, autopsy results released on Thursday determined.

The 16-year-old's death has been ruled accidental by the Coroners Division of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

"This ruling is based on the pathologist's finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office is continuing to work with Rodni's family "by evaluating any additional information related to this investigation," it added.

Placer County Sheriffs Office/Twitter - PHOTO: PHOTO: Kiely Rodni is seen in an image posted by The Placer County Sheriff's Office on their Twitter account. The Sheriff's Dept. is treating the case as a potential abduction after she disappeared from a campground near Lake Tahoe on 8/6/2022.

Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6 around 12:30 a.m. local time near the Prosser Family Campground in the small town of Truckee, California, some 20 miles north of Lake Tahoe.

She was at a party with upward of 300 people when she vanished along with her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV. Her cellphone had also been out of service since she went missing.

A massive search effort ensued for two weeks before a body was found in a vehicle pulled from the Prosser Reservoir on Aug. 21, authorities said. The car matched the description of her SUV, and the body was confirmed to be that of Rodni two days later following an autopsy.

MORE: Body found in reservoir is that of missing teen Kiely Rodni: Police

In a statement at the time, the teen's family said they were "eternally grateful" for the love that friends, family, law enforcement, the media and communities all over the world showed them throughout their search for Rodni.

"We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today," her family said. "Mr. Rogers famously told a story of 'looking for the helpers' whenever he saw scary things in the news. We have not had to look for the helpers, as you have all come to our rescue in full force. We are forever indebted to you."

ABC News' Michelle Mendez, Teddy Grant and Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.

Fatty Haggs
4d ago

every single car maker should be required by law in every single state to have a glass puncture device in the glove compartment standard protective Emergency Equipment as well as a tire iron and a flare gun/with a tire.but what do I know?

Christina Frisinger
3d ago

One of the back windows was over halfway down. She was not a big girl. Her body was all the way in the rear of the vehicle. I call bullcrap! Just my opinion 🤷. Prayers for this poor girls family.

anna russell
4d ago

Why would a parent with their 16 year old child Go to a party like this? It's a recipe for disaster! As a parent who lost a child in a car wreck Due to somebody's else's negligence this negligence I just cannot fathom it..

