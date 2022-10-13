Read full article on original website
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
Credit Suisse Reportedly Prepares To Sell Parts Of Swiss Domestic Bank
(RTTNews) - Credit Suisse Group (CS), a financial services provider, is looking to sell parts of its Swiss domestic bank as it seeks to close a capital hole, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the talks. The report specified that the parts of Swiss Universal Bank that are...
Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 4.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau, although it's expected to head south again on Monday. The global...
Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse
The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. That would make it even harder for many companies to grow in the near term since it's getting more expensive to access the debt and equity capital they need for expansion.
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. WESTROCK CO (WRK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
3 Resilient Stocks to Help Solidify Your Portfolio
Stocks have been under tremendous pressure this year, driven down by concerns that raising interest rates to combat inflation will push the economy into a recession. A deep downturn would affect how much money companies in economically sensitive sectors earn, limiting their ability to make new investments and return cash to shareholders.
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally...
Indonesia Stock Market May Give Up Support At 6,800 Points
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, retreating more than 250 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,810-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. Given the current economic uncertainty, there's no telling how much lower it could go. However, amid all the current challenges, many companies continue to grow their business despite the uncertainty....
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The growth-centric Nasdaq Composite index delivered a 500% return between 2011 and 2021. The sell-off this year has given back a third of those gains. But while a bear market is never fun to live through, it often provides incredible buying opportunities. The safest way to invest in a bear...
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
OPEC+ members line up to endorse production cut after U.S coercion claim
CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse a steep production cut agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Riyadh, claimed Saudi Arabia had pushed some other nations into the move. Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, said...
Universal Logistics (ULH) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know
Universal Logistics (ULH) closed at $33.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the trucking and...
Is QuantumScape the Best EV Stock You Can Buy Now?
The race to build next-generation batteries is the most exciting space in the energy and industrial manufacturing industry today. The transition to EVs and the electrification of everything means that the market for batteries could grow 23% annually for the rest of the decade. While current lithium-ion technology has made huge strides in making electrification and renewable energy more commercially viable products, unlocking the full potential of lithium-based batteries could truly accelerate the industry.
Bullish insiders at ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) loaded up on US$579k of stock earlier this year
Multiple insiders secured a larger position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects. Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money
Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market.
