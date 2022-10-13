ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock

Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?

Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

Credit Suisse Reportedly Prepares To Sell Parts Of Swiss Domestic Bank

(RTTNews) - Credit Suisse Group (CS), a financial services provider, is looking to sell parts of its Swiss domestic bank as it seeks to close a capital hole, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the talks. The report specified that the parts of Swiss Universal Bank that are...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Producer Price Index#Consumer Price Index#Supply Chains#Business Industry#Linus Business#Graco Inc#Freightos Group
NASDAQ

Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 4.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,380-point plateau, although it's expected to head south again on Monday. The global...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. WESTROCK CO (WRK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me

When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NASDAQ

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Resilient Stocks to Help Solidify Your Portfolio

Stocks have been under tremendous pressure this year, driven down by concerns that raising interest rates to combat inflation will push the economy into a recession. A deep downturn would affect how much money companies in economically sensitive sectors earn, limiting their ability to make new investments and return cash to shareholders.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Indonesia Stock Market May Give Up Support At 6,800 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, retreating more than 250 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,810-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The growth-centric Nasdaq Composite index delivered a 500% return between 2011 and 2021. The sell-off this year has given back a third of those gains. But while a bear market is never fun to live through, it often provides incredible buying opportunities. The safest way to invest in a bear...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

OPEC+ members line up to endorse production cut after U.S coercion claim

CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse a steep production cut agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Riyadh, claimed Saudi Arabia had pushed some other nations into the move. Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, said...
POTUS
NASDAQ

Universal Logistics (ULH) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

Universal Logistics (ULH) closed at $33.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the trucking and...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Is QuantumScape the Best EV Stock You Can Buy Now?

The race to build next-generation batteries is the most exciting space in the energy and industrial manufacturing industry today. The transition to EVs and the electrification of everything means that the market for batteries could grow 23% annually for the rest of the decade. While current lithium-ion technology has made huge strides in making electrification and renewable energy more commercially viable products, unlocking the full potential of lithium-based batteries could truly accelerate the industry.
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

Stock splits have been all the rage this year as several prominent companies have decided to go down this path to lower their share prices and boost the demand among retail investors at a time when the broader market has been in sell-off mode, but even this move hasn't given them reprieve on the stock market.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy