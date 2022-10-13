ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

2022 West Texas High School Football Scoreboard

By San Angelo Standard-Times
Scroll down to get the latest high school football scores from around San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Texas. Download the GoSanAngelo app for even more football coverage. Follow coverage from our teams across West Texas and join the conversation using #SASTsports on social media.

San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Midland Legacy Rebels Take Down the Undefeated Permian Panthers

ODESSA, TX – The Permian Panthers was handed their first lost on Friday Night by their cross town rivals the Midland Legacy Rebels. The final score to the game was 33-25 in favor of the Rebels. The main issue that caused Panther's struggles was their turnover differential. They had three interceptions, a fumble, and a safety.
ODESSA, TX
brady-today.com

FBBB Receives All 1s At Regional Marching Contest

NOTE - Story has been edited. It was a big day for first year Band Director John Mireles and the Famed Brady Bulldog Band as they score all ones at the Regional Marching contest held at ASU Stadium in San Angelo. Congratulations to everyone involved!
SAN ANGELO, TX
US105

U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo

Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police investigate Knickerbocker motorcycle crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out an alert to avoid the eastbound and westbound lanes of Knickerbocker. All lanes of Knickerbocker have been shut down, this comes in light of last night’s crash on October 15, 2022, involving a motorcycle that sent one to the hospital. Officers report this morning, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Winter is coming to San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has announced that “winter is coming”! Due to the cold front that passed through on Sunday, October 9, 2022, the NWS is predicting colder weather heading into town next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. With the colder weather will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

First Responders Deliver BBQ Cook Off Proceeds to Jaxon's Journey

SAN ANGELO – Organizers of the annual First Responders BBQ Cook Off held in September presented the proceeds to Jaxon Robbins and his family Friday morning at the Michael D. Brown Justice Center in downtown San Angelo.    Jaxon and his parents were on hand Friday morning to accept the donation.  Jaxon has been struggling over the past months with some GI issues. He has been hospitalized multiple times with no relief. He was sent to a GI specialist in Lubbock on April 26, he was hospitalized there and they began running test.       On April 28, the  Dr. found a brain tumor, Jaxon underwent an…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Light Up the Night 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Light up the Night is an event sponsored by the San Angelo Health Foundation and hosted by Ballet San Angelos Sharing Dance. It will take place on October 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the City Hall Plaza (72 W College Ave, San Angelo). The event will feature local […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: October 17, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 Tepid Democrats Face Huge Pro-Life Army at Church Protest

SAN ANGELO, TX — Exactly two Democrats showed up at a planned pro-abortion rally in front of Immanuel Baptist Church at N. Oakes and 14th St. on Thursday at ‘high noon.’ Organizer for the Tom Green County Democrats, Michael Lepak, and a woman he called his “associate,” set up a blue voter registration tent and a small sound system.
SAN ANGELO, TX
