group expert
3d ago
jay inslee and dow constantine stealing every dollar they can get and still pushing as many tax levies as they can to steal even more
Summer Breeze
3d ago
snohomish is up my size lot alone maxes out at $240k and they have it valued at $455k. Going to dispute it.
Jason Fuller
3d ago
They are just going to tax the common people out of the state.
Comparing the cost of buying this spring vs now
Say you were looking to buy a nicer-than-average house this year in northeast Seattle (NWMLS area 705) and almost pulled the trigger in May/June but held off and are considering buying now; how much have you been affected by interest rates? This was the question a group of my agent friends was wondering and at least, I, found the answer rather surprising!
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
How Do We Stop the Rise of Outrageously Priced Condos?
I read your column on those outrageously priced condos [Dr. Know, WW, Sept. 28]. How do we get this to stop? Also, how do we get Washington to put a cap on rent increases like Oregon’s? (Although I think even 10% per year is a lot!) —Linda H.
Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews
SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
City councilmember ‘pensive’ about halted CID shelter expansion
Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales, who oversees the Chinatown-International District (CID), says she feels “pensive” about the County Executive’s decision to end plans to expand a homeless shelter. King County Executive Dow Constantine says an additional 150 beds planned for the Salvation Army-operated Lighthouse Shelter will not...
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution
A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Homeowners nervously await evacuation orders as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
The Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state is inching its way closer to homes as warm and dry air allowed the blaze to explode in size on Sunday, growing from about 150 acres to more than 1,500.
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?
When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
5 Things You Can’t Legally Throw Away in Washington State
There Are 5 Things That You Can't Legally Throw Away In Washington State. Everyone knows that there are some things that you just can't throw away. For example, batteries, lightbulbs, and paint cans all have to be disposed of properly. But did you know that there are other items that you can't just throw in the trash?
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty...
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington state
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington state exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations.
Top 10 colleges in Washington ranked
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College and University Rankings Report. To determine the best schools in each state WalletHub compared over 900 colleges across 30 key metrics, such as cost and financing, career outcomes, student-to-faculty ratio, and graduation rates. The top 10 colleges in...
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
SUPERMARKET MEGA-MERGER: 5 of West Seattle’s 11 grocery stores would have same ownership
You’ve probably heard by now that one giant grocery company wants to buy another: If it goes through, an immediate result would be the same ownership for five of West Seattle’s 11 supermarkets, and in the longer run, the question would be whether any local closures might result. Kroger is proposing buying Albertsons. Kroger is parent company of QFC (among many other brands, including regionally prominent Fred Meyer), and Albertsons owns brands including Safeway (which it bought in the mid-2010s). West Seattle has two QFC stores and three Safeway stores, and among those, two – Junction QFC and Jefferson Square – are barely a block apart. To the south, Westwood Village QFC and Roxbury Safeway (a former Fred Meyer) are just a few blocks apart. Kroger’s news release announcing the proposed purchase/merger says they “expect to make store divestitures,” starting with spinning off up to 375 stores (not yet identified) into a separate company. That’s out of almost 5,000 stores held by the two companies now, plus almost 4,000 pharmacies and more than 2,000 gas stations. Kroger says the deal isn’t expected to close until early 2024. Early opposition to the merger includes UFCW locals who represent many local stores’ workers. They allege the merger would create a “monopoly … for many communities.” West Seattle has a relatively diversified supermarket scene, including independent West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), mini-chain stores PCC (WSB sponsor) and Metropolitan Market, and three stores that are part of national chains, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Target.
Suits: Murray – Smiley should be debate instead of Town Hall
Washington senator candidates Patty Murray (D) and Tiffany Smiley (R) will formally participate in a one-hour Town Hall, airing on KIRO 7 and streaming on its digital platforms Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. During the Town Hall, candidates will answer live questions asked by residents, including those...
Millions in Washington may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service
Have you seen pre-checked boxes when making an online purchase? You may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service according to new data.
