ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Applications For Limited Recreational Goliath Grouper Harvest In Florida Waters Open Oct. 15

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2KIC_0iY9mtBk00

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will soon accept applications for the first harvest of goliath grouper in state waters since 1990.

Those interested can apply anytime from Oct. 15-30, 2022, for the upcoming 2023 season, which will be a highly regulated limited harvest.

This unique recreational opportunity is possible through successful conservation efforts by state and federal agencies over the past three decades that aided goliath grouper population rebuilding following years of overfishing.

The limited-entry harvest will allow additional access to a fishery that has been catch-and-release only since 1990 by issuing permits via random-draw lottery. The cost to apply is $10 plus fees and permit lottery applications will be available online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Details for this limited, highly regulated harvest include:

  • Total recreational harvest of up to 200 goliath per year, with a maximum of 50 from Everglades National Park.
  • A goliath harvest permit and tag, issued via a random-draw lottery ($150 for residents, $500 for non-residents, plus fees) are required to participate. Permits and tags are non-transferable and no exemptions apply.
  • A limit of one fish per person per open season with permit and tag.
  • An open season from March 1 through May 31.
  • Hook-and-line as the only allowable gear.
  • A slot limit of 24-36 inches total length.
  • Post-harvest requirements including proper application of the tag, reporting harvest data and submitting a fin clip for genetic analysis.
  • Harvest will be permitted in all state waters except those of Martin County south through the Atlantic coast of the Keys, all of the St. Lucie River and its tributaries, and Dry Tortugas National Park.
  • Harvest will continue to be prohibited in federal waters.

“The highly regulated, limited take of goliath grouper is an exciting and unique opportunity to provide access to this resource after decades of closure and we believe limited access is sustainable,” said FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood. “We also look forward to collecting the post-harvest data to help guide future management decisions for this species.”

This opportunity is intended to provide additional access to this fishery while balancing the values of various stakeholder groups. Adult goliath grouper will continue to be prohibited from harvest statewide as well as goliath in heavy dive ecotourism areas. This limited harvest is not intended to address fishing depredation concerns.

For more information about the goliath grouper harvest permit and details on the permit lottery and eligibility requirements, visit the Goliath Grouper Harvest Permit webpage. For more information about goliath grouper regulations , visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and “Goliath Grouper.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
floridainsider.com

10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida

Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This State Park is in "the Mountains of Florida," Offers Tours of a Historic House and Has a Yurt

Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some state parks in Florida feel so different that it feels like you're no longer in the sunshine state. At times, Torreya State Park feels like one of those places. Its topography is unique and it is home to a rare tree that can only be found on its grounds. One of the oldest historic parks in the state, it's popular with campers and is the only park in the Florida state park system that offers a yurt.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Tropics switching into fall

Fall is not only enjoyable in South Florida as it sees the humidity begin to break, but it is also when the tropics begin shutting down and the threat from hurricanes gets lower and lower. Of course, fall weather arrives at different times on different years. Some years, storms are...
ENVIRONMENT
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
wuwf.org

Can Florida's troubled property insurance market survive Hurricane Ian?

Even before Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida, killing dozens of people and leaving massive flooding and devastation in its wake, the state was already in the throes of a property insurance crisis. Since January 2020, a dozen insurance companies operating in Florida have gone out of business. So far this...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
140K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy