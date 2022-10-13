CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight year, Bill Belichick treated Kevin Stefanski and his Browns staff to a free coaching clinic. It wasn’t pain-free. While moving into a tie for second with George Halas in career coaching victories, Belichick exposed all of Cleveland’s weaknesses during New England’s 38-15 dismantling of the Browns on Sunday. He did the same thing to his former team last year in a 45-7 drubbing. This lopsided loss — the Browns’ three others were by a combined six points — affirmed issues Stefanski and his assistants have been dealing with for weeks and unearthed some new concerns as the Browns (2-4) enter a stretch of tough games, beginning this week in Baltimore.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO