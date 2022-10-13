ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

wcbi.com

Choctaw County Deputies search for Weir Apartments gunman

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County Deputies are looking for the gunman in a shooting last night. The sheriff says it happened at the Weir Apartments on 133 Front Street around 9 p.m. A victim arrived at Choctaw Medical Center and was shot once in the back. They...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in Webster County over the weekend left one man dead. The other has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. It happened near the Clarkson Community. Webster County Sheriff David Gore told WCBI the two men knew each other and were known to shoot...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures

Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted. Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year. A trial date...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch begins charging in Starkville

The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
STARKVILLE, MS
KPLC TV

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo church celebrates milestone

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
TUPELO, MS

