wcbi.com
Itawamba County killer sues the state, wants to delay execution date
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County killer believes his execution should wait while he sues the state. The attorney for Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. says an execution date should not be set because the inmate is part of a lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method.
wcbi.com
Choctaw County Deputies search for Weir Apartments gunman
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County Deputies are looking for the gunman in a shooting last night. The sheriff says it happened at the Weir Apartments on 133 Front Street around 9 p.m. A victim arrived at Choctaw Medical Center and was shot once in the back. They...
wcbi.com
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in Webster County over the weekend left one man dead. The other has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. It happened near the Clarkson Community. Webster County Sheriff David Gore told WCBI the two men knew each other and were known to shoot...
wcbi.com
Choctaw Co. deputies receive new information as investigation continues
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New information tonight about a shooting in Choctaw County, as deputies continue to search for a suspect. Investigators want to talk to Tyler McDowell of Starkville. They believe he shot the 26-year-old victim at Weir Apartments on Front Street on Sunday night. The man...
Commercial Dispatch
J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures
Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
wcbi.com
Volunteer fire departments in Lowndes County struggle to find members
LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – It’s a problem that is being felt across the state. Volunteer fire departments are struggling to find enough members to adequately staff their departments. That struggle is also being felt in Lowndes County . This has been an issue for some time in Lowndes...
wcbi.com
Lamar County teen dies in an ATV accident, another teen sent to hospital
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An ATV accident in Lamar County, Alabama claims the life of a teen. 15-year-old Anna Marie Sorrells died after the Sunday evening crash on Dempsey Road, just west of Sulligent. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Sorrells was driving the ATV when she was...
Mississippi man sentenced in 2018 murder of victim found dead in field. It wasn’t first time bodies were found near his property.
A Mississippi man was found guilty and sentenced for the 2018 murder of a victim found dead in a field. Bogue Chitto resident Troy Galarza, 54, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced as habitual. Galarza was...
wcbi.com
Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
wcbi.com
Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted. Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year. A trial date...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
wtva.com
Disturbing crime at cemetery under investigation in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone stole an urn at an Oktibbeha County cemetery and tossed the ashes. The vandalism happened on Oct. 1 at the Memorial Garden Park on Oktoc Road. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Lt. Jon Davis described the crime as sickening and said the deceased's family was obviously upset....
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch begins charging in Starkville
The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
KPLC TV
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
wcbi.com
Tupelo church celebrates milestone
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
