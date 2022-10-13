What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Halloween on Mackinac Island

There are plenty of fun, family-friendly activities throughout northern Michigan this Halloween.

Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau – Halloween Weekend

Halloween is taking place on Mackinac Island the weekend of Oct. 21-23! This weekend also typically marks the last big weekend before most island businesses close for the season. Saturday, Oct. 22 has a full slate of activities and events, where visitors can participate in the Great Turtle Trail Run, downtown trick-or-treating for kids, and Halloween costume parties for adults throughout island establishments. There will even be a haunted maze on the grounds of the Grand Hotel, for those looking for some spooky fun. It’s sure to be a full weekend of great Halloween celebrations!

Point Betsie Lighthouse – Ghost Tours

Speaking of spooky fun, visitors are invited to tour Point Betsie Lighthouse in Frankfort , as they host their 2nd Annual Ghost Tours. You’ll learn about the storied ghosts haunting the lighthouses of western Lake Michigan on the weekends of Oct. 21-23, and 28-30. Guests will be guided through the landmark, discovering different ghost stories in each room. Light refreshments are also served as part of the tour. Space is limited, so be sure to get your tickets soon.

Crystal Mountain – Fall Fun Saturdays

Get outside and breathe in the crisp fall air with Fall Fun Saturdays at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. Every Saturday in October, Crystal Mountain has a full day of family fun activities planned, including scenic chairlift rides, bike rentals, crafts, laser tag, archery, an adventure course, and more. Select Saturdays also include fall color bike tours, pumpkin carving, wagon rides, and a scarecrow walk. Reserve your spot online to plan your visit for the 15, 22, or 29 of October.