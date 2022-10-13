ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Halloween on Mackinac Island

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

There are plenty of fun, family-friendly activities throughout northern Michigan this Halloween.

Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau – Halloween Weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j07Cw_0iY9mPu400

Halloween is taking place on Mackinac Island the weekend of Oct. 21-23! This weekend also typically marks the last big weekend before most island businesses close for the season. Saturday, Oct. 22 has a full slate of activities and events, where visitors can participate in the Great Turtle Trail Run, downtown trick-or-treating for kids, and Halloween costume parties for adults throughout island establishments. There will even be a haunted maze on the grounds of the Grand Hotel, for those looking for some spooky fun. It’s sure to be a full weekend of great Halloween celebrations!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQGUk_0iY9mPu400

Point Betsie Lighthouse – Ghost Tours

Speaking of spooky fun, visitors are invited to tour Point Betsie Lighthouse in Frankfort , as they host their 2nd Annual Ghost Tours. You’ll learn about the storied ghosts haunting the lighthouses of western Lake Michigan on the weekends of Oct. 21-23, and 28-30. Guests will be guided through the landmark, discovering different ghost stories in each room. Light refreshments are also served as part of the tour. Space is limited, so be sure to get your tickets soon.

Crystal Mountain – Fall Fun Saturdays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zvm2n_0iY9mPu400

Get outside and breathe in the crisp fall air with Fall Fun Saturdays at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. Every Saturday in October, Crystal Mountain has a full day of family fun activities planned, including scenic chairlift rides, bike rentals, crafts, laser tag, archery, an adventure course, and more. Select Saturdays also include fall color bike tours, pumpkin carving, wagon rides, and a scarecrow walk. Reserve your spot online to plan your visit for the 15, 22, or 29 of October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know

A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Budget Surplus Could Help Fully Fund Michigan State Parks

The Nature Conservancy in Michigan is calling on the legislature to make a $500 million investment in our state’s parks and outdoor spaces. According to the latest report, more than half of American adults and kids participated in outdoor activities last year. The number of people trying an outdoor activity for the first time has also increased by 25% since 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
The Saginaw News

3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses

As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?

Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Big Honor For St. Johns Golf Course

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Emerald, located just north of St. Johns on U. S. 127, has been named the 2022 Michigan golf course of the year by the Michigan Golf Course Association. The course measures 6,619 yards with multiple tee locations. Four criteria are used in judging. Jay and Katie Eccleton run the Emerald which was renovated and opened in 1996 from a previous life as Clinton County Country Club.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy