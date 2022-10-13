Read full article on original website
Pound rockets as UK rips up budget, US stocks gain
The pound surged against the dollar Monday as Britain's fourth finance minister in as many months sensationally ripped up a tax-cutting budget that had spooked markets. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt axed almost all of the debt-fueled tax cuts unveiled last month by the new government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, reassuring markets that had tanked and pushing the pound to an all-time low against the dollar.
Stocks rally on Wall Street in latest volatile move
Wall Street kicked off a busy week of corporate earnings with a broad rally Monday, the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks. The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off Friday. The...
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4
Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday morning, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive coordinated air strike across the country.
Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 4
A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least four people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze
