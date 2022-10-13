The pound surged against the dollar Monday as Britain's fourth finance minister in as many months sensationally ripped up a tax-cutting budget that had spooked markets. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt axed almost all of the debt-fueled tax cuts unveiled last month by the new government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, reassuring markets that had tanked and pushing the pound to an all-time low against the dollar.

