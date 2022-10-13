I’m so tired of all the complaints and negativity I see here and all around the city. Everywhere you look, people are whining about every aspect of life in Portland. Just stop! It’s depressing! Nobody ever solved anything by complaining about it all day. Do you really want to live your lives being grouchy and irritable all the damn time? I’m just so sick of having to live in this god-forsaken city with a bunch of whiny crybabies. Knock it off with all the negativity, and be glad that things aren’t worse than they are (and just you wait, because they will be)! Here, I’ll go first: I’m so energized by all the constructive criticism I see here and everywhere around our fine city. Wherever you look, people have great ideas about how to make Portland even better. Keep it up! It’s inspiring! The first step to fixing anything is recognizing the problem itself. Why settle for the status quo when we can build a better future together? I’m just so proud to share this wonderful city with people who are so passionate about improving things. Keep those creative juices flowing, and never stop dreaming of a better tomorrow (just you wait, because we’ll get there)!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO