Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 'Go Now' evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
q13fox.com
Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. The wildfire is burning nine miles northeast of Camas, and broke containment. Anyone living within 3.5 miles is under a...
kptv.com
Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
kptv.com
1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
The Portland Mercury
A Terrible Scourge on Our Fine City
I’m so tired of all the complaints and negativity I see here and all around the city. Everywhere you look, people are whining about every aspect of life in Portland. Just stop! It’s depressing! Nobody ever solved anything by complaining about it all day. Do you really want to live your lives being grouchy and irritable all the damn time? I’m just so sick of having to live in this god-forsaken city with a bunch of whiny crybabies. Knock it off with all the negativity, and be glad that things aren’t worse than they are (and just you wait, because they will be)! Here, I’ll go first: I’m so energized by all the constructive criticism I see here and everywhere around our fine city. Wherever you look, people have great ideas about how to make Portland even better. Keep it up! It’s inspiring! The first step to fixing anything is recognizing the problem itself. Why settle for the status quo when we can build a better future together? I’m just so proud to share this wonderful city with people who are so passionate about improving things. Keep those creative juices flowing, and never stop dreaming of a better tomorrow (just you wait, because we’ll get there)!
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
Union says New Seasons in Hillsboro retaliated against employee
UFCW Local 555 alleges that the store violated federal law in firing an employee who helped organize union efforts. The union representing workers at the Orenco Station New Seasons Market in Hillsboro has filed a complaint against the store, saying it violated federal labor laws when it fired one of the employees who helped organize the workers. UFCW Local 555 filed an "unfair labor practice" charge against the market. The union says an employee was fired on or about Oct. 7, who was a member of the union's organizing committee. The union claims he was fired in retaliation for...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Councilor Jefferson Mildenberger, Casey Banks, Others Participate in Antifa, BLM Flag Rally
On Saturday October 15th two political rallies took place at the flagpole in downtown Newberg. The two rallies could not have been more different. The first rally started at 12 PM and featured supporters of several moderate and conservative candidates waving American flags and signs supporting their candidates. Some of the candidates themselves were present at the rally, Newberg mayoral candidate Bill Rosacker, Newberg City Council candidate Robyn Wheatley, Newberg City Councilor Peggy Kilburg and Yamhill County Commissioner Kit Johnson. I interviewed Rosacker and Wheatley while covering the event, which you can watch the full video of below.
Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight
Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting in the press over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan that creates three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The city of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is...
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
ncwlife.com
Vancouver schools custodian arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism
An Alki Middle School custodian, who’s the subject of an ongoing voyeurism investigation, was arrested Thursday after investigators say he had 137 videos secretly filmed in female staff restrooms at Skyview High School. James D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of...
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
School Custodian Charged After Cops Find 10-Year Archive of Bathroom Videos
Law enforcement in Washington state say the man could face further charges as they sift through a large amount of digital evidence.
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
kptv.com
Neighbors, business owners pack Vancouver City Hall to speak on proposed 3rd Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - City Hall was a packed house Saturday morning, filled with Vancouver community members eager to comment on the latest proposed Safe Stay site. There are two Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver already, one at Northeast 51st Circle and another on East Fourth Plain Boulevard. The third...
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
kptv.com
Thieves target N Portland neighborhood businesses twice in one week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses in the north Portland neighborhood of Kenton were cleaning up this week after being targeted by thieves for two Mondays in a row. Denver Avenue in Kenton is a tree-lined street with bustling restaurants and businesses. But after multiple business owners said burglars tried to break into their buildings, they are looking for solutions to stop this from happening again.
Crews battling 80-acre wildfire near Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop State Forest
An estimated 80-acre fire has sprung up in Clatsop State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.
yamhilladvocate.com
Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th
The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
Federal agents raid alleged fentanyl pill-manufacturing lab in Vancouver storage unit, arrest two men
A confidential informant and an undercover federal agent told the suspected drug dealers they were interested in buying 300,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for cocaine, but first they wanted to see their clandestine pill lab, investigators say in court documents. The request led them from Portland to a Vancouver storage...
