WPMI
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
WPMI
Prichard authorities seek man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Prichard authorities, on Monday shortly before 11:00 a.m. the Dollar General at Lott Rd and St Steffens Rd was robbed at gun point. A black male wearing a white surgical mask and all black clothing entered the store and demanded cash. He left...
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
WPMI
History made in Semmes as four officers sworn in for the city's first police department
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — History was made in the city of Semmes. The first police officers for the city's new police department were sworn in Friday morning. The inaugural ceremony was supposed to take place months ago but due to supply chain issues it had to be postponed. "We're...
WPMI
Mobile mother charged in death of six-year-old son
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile mother has been charged with chemical endangerment that caused the death of a child. Last December, investigators found the boy -whom neighbors identified as Christian Rankins- after his mother was found unresponsive with life threatening injuries in a parking lot on Schillinger Road. In a press release, MPD stated the 44-year-old mother "was possibly involved in the death."
WPMI
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
WPMI
Make-A-Wish Alabama has announces inaugural Mobile Wish Night Gala
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Make-A-Wish Alabama has announced their inaugural Mobile Wish Night Gala, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Join us on Thursday, December 1 at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel at 6 p.m. Mobile Wish Night, formerly Wine and Wishes, will feature fine dining and beverages, live...
WPMI
VA: National veteran suicide rate lowest since 2006
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report from the Department of Veteran's Affairs reveals some positive news: veteran suicide numbers are the lowest they've been since 2006. Stats also show that suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans between the ages of 18 and 44. The Alabama DVA even said the suicide number has gone down in the state compared to years past. The two counties with some of the highest veteran suicide numbers are Mobile and Baldwin County.
WPMI
2-Alarm fire at Peach Place Inn draws quick response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire & Rescue department, officers responded to reports of a building on fire around noon on Monday. Responding officers arrived at Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road at approximately 12:03, noting heavy flames and smoke visible from the 2nd floor.
WPMI
AIA hosts virtual "Diving for the Clotilda" event
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The community joined together Saturday in celebration of International Archaeology Day to explore the wreck of the infamous slave ship Clotilda, discovered in 2019 in the Mobile River in Alabama. Since then, archaeologists and historians have been studying its contents. Folks joined in on the...
WPMI
Williamson students commute to Baker for senior night, future of stadium remains uncertain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools system is discussing what to do about the future of Williamson's football field. The school system promised 5 schools brand new 'on campus' football fields. Four of those have broken ground...Williamson's has not. The question is whether they will build...
WPMI
Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Mobile Saenger Theatre
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Black Jacket Symphony to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Mobile Saenger Theatre on Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $27 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Presented by Emporium Presents and 96.1 The Rocket.
