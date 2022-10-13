MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report from the Department of Veteran's Affairs reveals some positive news: veteran suicide numbers are the lowest they've been since 2006. Stats also show that suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans between the ages of 18 and 44. The Alabama DVA even said the suicide number has gone down in the state compared to years past. The two counties with some of the highest veteran suicide numbers are Mobile and Baldwin County.

