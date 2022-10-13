Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Report: Trubisky was benched due to 'confrontation' with WR Johnson
If Kenny Pickett, currently in concussion protocol, is unable to play on Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami and Mitch Trubisky does, and does well, there could once again be a quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh.
Tennessee expert RJ Choppy explains why fans tossed goalposts in river after beating Alabama
RJ Choppy joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss his beloved Volunteers’ tradition of taking down the goalposts and tossing them into the river.
Raleigh News & Observer
College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 8
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
Raleigh News & Observer
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 7
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The college football season continues to get more interesting week by week. Texas is back in the Top 25 after a dominant win over Oklahoma, but the Top 5 remains the same with the juggernauts of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan at the top. The Week 7 slate looks to be the best of the season so far with major conference implications across multiple matchups. It is the ideal time to take advantage of over $5,000 in Colelge Football betting promo codes and bonuses.
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Raleigh News & Observer
49ers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Kyle Pitts, Nick Bosa Play?
The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday's matchup filled with question marks surrounding star players. For Atlanta, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts was officially listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, though reports from Saturday had him set to return to action after missing last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer
From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding veteran receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett on Steelers: ‘We Gave Them The Game’
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It might surprise you to learn the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But that's exactly what happened, according to outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. "Good teams don't come out here and lose a game on stuff that we did," Barrett said after the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jake’s Takes | Colts Breathe Life into Playoff Chances vs. Jaguars
On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts saved their best performance of the season for a team that made them look like a completely opposite version just four weeks ago. At home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts put a season-high 34 points on the board en route to their first win in the AFC South this year, improving to 3-2-1 overall. Ultimately, they put together a total team effort for a 34-27 victory.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Lose Needham for the Season
The Miami Dolphins' already short-handed cornerback group took another major hit during the Week 6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Fourth-year player Nik Needham sustained a torn Achilles tendon during the 24-16 loss, as confirmed by a league source, and will be out for the season. Needham was injured when he was covering wide receiver Adam Thielen on the first play after the Dolphins took a 3-0 lead.
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Pregame Notes
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – After struggling to get turnovers last season, the Ravens have excelled at getting the ball this year. The Ravens have forced a league-high 11 turnovers. However, safety Marcus Williams, who leads the team with three interceptions, is on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist. Baltimore...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Positioned Nicely Despite Eagles Loss: Silver (and Blue) Lining?
From playing for first place in the NFC to sitting third in the NFC East, Sunday night’s visit to City of Brotherly Love proved disappointing for the Dallas Cowboys. But even with the standings drop in what figures to be a tight and competitive conference playoff race, the Cowboys (4-2) have to like where they stand after six games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Roundtable: Expectations for Lions Following Bye Week
1.) What are you expecting from the Lions following the bye week?. Vito Chirco: I'm expecting the Lions to be a healthier bunch. The team's No. 1 running back D'Andre Swift, for example, is expected to return. After that, however, I'm not willing to predict a lot of changes for...
Raleigh News & Observer
49ers Place Javon Kinlaw on Injured Reserve
More injury news for the San Francisco 49ers. Javon Kinlaw has officially been placed on Injured Reserve, which will put him out of commission for at least the next four games. Kinlaw has been dealing with issues from the same knee that he had surgery on last year. He wasn’t available for the past two games because of it, so the 49ers are moving forward with him on Injured Reserve.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Seeing Red Over Striped Shirts and No Yellow Flag
If everyone hadn't known otherwise, they would have surely sworn Tony Corrente returned from retirement Thursday to officiate the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was Corrente and crew, of course, who seemed to find any number of ways to hand the 29-27 victory to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
