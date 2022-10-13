Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Houston Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Houston neighborhood? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
Covenant House is demolishing 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development
Covenant House which has stood in Montrose for 40, will say goodbye to the neighborhood. After receiving a $750,000 subsidy, the nonprofit plans to open a new campus.
Four families without homes after fire destroys apartments in northwest Houston, HFD says
Residents at the apartment complex attempted to extinguish the fire with buckets and water hoses before HFD arrived.
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
League City, Clear Creek ISD finds owner of missing 1959 purse
Remember the long-lost 1959 purse found in the floorboards of an old Clear Creek ISD school building? Well, officials have found the owners.
Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people
A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.
Police investigating double shooting at park on Veterans Memorial Drive
A couple sitting in a car at a Houston park wound up in a wild shootout with three men, and police say it appears they didn't know each other.
Woman gunned down on her porch at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say
A neighbor told Eyewitness News he tried to help the woman who was shot several times after she said, "They got me."
4 teens hurt in drive-by shooting outside house party in Long Island
Four Long Island teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting outside "a large house party" on Saturday, Nassau County police said. Law enforcement said the shooting happened close to midnight in Freeport, Long Island, on the Babylon Turnpike. The suspected shooter was driving southbound on the turnpike when they fired...
Pedestrian killed by suspected intoxicated driver along Westheimer Road, police say
Investigators said multiple witnesses stopped the driver and passenger who tried to take off until police arrived at the scene.
Man arrested after barricading himself, pregnant girlfriend in SE Houston after standoff, HPD says
The woman and two children safely made it out of the home, and the suspect surrendered peacefully at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Political experts believe the Chronicle's endorsement can be crucial in race for Harris County judge
The Chronicle editorial board said the endorsement is separate from the news department but is important due to the overwhelming balance in Harris Co.
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
Man accused in fatal Alief double shooting arrested after SWAT standoff in SE Houston, HPD says
The suspect is accused of his role in a double shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant that left two men dead near Bellaire Blvd. earlier in October, HPD said.
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
75-year-old man found safe after going missing in southwest Houston in Westbury area, police say
There was concern for Dewey Clark, who has dementia, and while he knows his name, it was unclear if he knew his date of birth. Thankfully, police say he has been located.
Man charged in disappearance of missing woman, who was last seen leaving job in Hempstead
Aldo Ramirez was allegedly last seen leaving his apartment with a heavy object wrapped in a rug secured with duct tape. He then put that rug in Dulce Martinez's car and drove away.
