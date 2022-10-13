ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn how to get the smile you've alwasy wanted!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our Ocotber 17 episode we will highlight Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston. This local company specializes in providing their patients with the smile they've always dreamed of. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
ABC13 Houston

4 teens hurt in drive-by shooting outside house party in Long Island

Four Long Island teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting outside "a large house party" on Saturday, Nassau County police said. Law enforcement said the shooting happened close to midnight in Freeport, Long Island, on the Babylon Turnpike. The suspected shooter was driving southbound on the turnpike when they fired...
FREEPORT, TX

