Accept are set to rock Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY this weekend. Accept formed out of Germany in 1976 with guitarist Wolf Hoffmann along with lead vocalist Udo Dirkschneider and bassist Peter Baltes. The band was important to the development of speed and thrash metal in the early to mid 1980’s, and they have been cited as an influence or inspiration by a number of acts including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Pantera, Testament, Anthrax, Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Overkill and more. Accept achieved commercial success in 1983 with the album Balls to The Wall and the title cut became a well known hit. The album remains Accept’s only gold album in the U.S. with other classic albums including Restless and Wild and Metal Heart.

PEEKSKILL, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO