Construction to begin on West Willoughby sidewalk Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Construction will begin Monday, October 17 on West Willoughby Avenue to replace sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. Construction is to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The project is estimated to continue through November 18th, 2022. Construction work will extend along West...
Curious Juneau: How far has the Mendenhall Glacier retreated in the last 12 months?
Longtime Juneau resident James Wycoff noticed on his regular walks to Nugget Falls that the face of the Mendenhall Glacier seemed to be retreating faster this year than any year he’s seen before. “I arrived in Juneau in 1974 as a young pharmacist from Kansas,” Wycoff said. “I had...
State Football: ASAA First National Bowl D1 semifinals kick off Saturday with East at Juneau; Colony at Bartlett
Even with a perfect record, Juneau head coach Rich Sjoroos hasn’t seen his team play a perfect game. The task won’t get easier Saturday when the defending state champion East T-birds fly into the capital city, where Juneau will put its 9-0 record to the test in an ASAA First National Bowl semifinal playoff game.
Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Therapeutics and Testing Transitions underway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Starting October 24, the hospital will be closing its monoclonal antibody therapy clinic due to a decrease in demand. Bartlett Regional Hospital announced this upcoming change on Friday through a press release. Individuals seeking COVID-19 medication should contact their primary care provider to discuss further options.
Juneau, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Juneau. The Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School football team will have a game with Juneau-Douglas High School on October 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Oct. 14, 2022: Meet KTOO’s new morning host, Chloe Pleznac
Juneau is a small town, but in Alaska, Juneau has the third largest population. For some, moving to Juneau from a smaller community can be a significant change. For Chloe Pleznac, the significant change isn’t just moving to Juneau, she is also KTOO’s new Morning Edition Host. Today on Juneau Afternoon, Bostin Christopher chats with Chloe about moving from Homer, how she got started in Public Radio, what it means to be a Morning Edition host, and setting numerous alarms to make sure she’s up in time to do the news!
Filipino American historian and former Alaskero recalls camaraderie in Alaska canneries
Canneries are a big part of Alaska’s history. Throughout the 20th century, waves of immigrants – primarily from the Philippines – came to work alongside Alaska Native people in the canneries. The Mug Up exhibit at the Alaska State Museum in Juneau highlighted this history for the...
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
