kinyradio.com

Construction to begin on West Willoughby sidewalk Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Construction will begin Monday, October 17 on West Willoughby Avenue to replace sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. Construction is to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The project is estimated to continue through November 18th, 2022. Construction work will extend along West...
kinyradio.com

Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Therapeutics and Testing Transitions underway

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Starting October 24, the hospital will be closing its monoclonal antibody therapy clinic due to a decrease in demand. Bartlett Regional Hospital announced this upcoming change on Friday through a press release. Individuals seeking COVID-19 medication should contact their primary care provider to discuss further options.
ktoo.org

Oct. 14, 2022: Meet KTOO’s new morning host, Chloe Pleznac

Juneau is a small town, but in Alaska, Juneau has the third largest population. For some, moving to Juneau from a smaller community can be a significant change. For Chloe Pleznac, the significant change isn’t just moving to Juneau, she is also KTOO’s new Morning Edition Host. Today on Juneau Afternoon, Bostin Christopher chats with Chloe about moving from Homer, how she got started in Public Radio, what it means to be a Morning Edition host, and setting numerous alarms to make sure she’s up in time to do the news!
The Associated Press

Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
