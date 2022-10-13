ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Vogue releases plain purple cover in honor of Queen Elizabeth, the internet does its thing

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

British Vogue has caused a field day for online trolls by publishing a special issue honoring Queen Elizabeth II that has a large blank space on the front where a picture would usually go.

Other than the mag’s logo at the top and “Her Majesty the Queen 1926-2022” in small font at the bottom of the page, the purple cover leaves plenty of empty room to play with.

And that’s exactly what Twitter users did.

Fast-acting wags added the estranged Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to the cover, one even joking that she “slayed at the funeral.”

Another comic added the late and great Princess Diana to the cover, writing “there u go.”

One Lady Gaga stan inserted the singer wearing the iconic meat dress that she sported at the 2010 MTV VMAs.

The British magazine honored the late queen with a plain royal purple cover.
Twitter / @BritishVogue
Savage: One Twitter user inserted Meghan Markle onto the cover honoring Queen Elizabeth II.
Twitter / @NonSportsFan1
Queen Elizabeth surly would have had some thoughts about this fan-made Princess Diana British Vogue cover.
Twitter / @marvinlucc

“All hail the true queen Gaga,” the user tweeted.

Several Nicki Minaj fans — who are also known as Barbs — added sexy shots of the “Anaconda” rapper

The internet’s favorite creepy doll come to life, M3GAN, also received a few fan-made covers.

“It was revealed that @meetM3GAN is alive and well. It was a false alarm babes,” one person, who made a collage of the fictional upcoming horror movie star, wrote.

A Lady Gaga fan put Mother Monster in her meat dress on a fake cover.
Twitter / @steventphoto2
Nicki Minaj also received a fake British Vogue cover.
Twitter / @tyronlr_
Horror movie character M3GAN on the fake British Vogue cover.
Twitter / @JustMadz16
Marvel character Wanda Maximoff.
Twitter / @itsjustanx

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff was also Photoshopped onto the cover for the enjoyment of Marvel fans.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The purple covers have become a tradition at British Vogue, which had similar blank purple covers to commemorate the deaths of King George V in 1932 and King George the VI in 1962. They said it was done to show the enormity of the story and because purple is associated with royalty.

Almost 70 years to the day after his mother was crowned sovereign of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, 73, will formally take the throne as his own coronation is set for May 6, 2023.

