Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
Psych Centra
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
Psych Centra
Stress and schizophrenia
Schizophrenia affects a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality. While its causes aren’t entirely understood, stress may play a role. Schizophrenia can have a significant impact on the way a person experiences the world. It most commonly begins in late adolescence or early adulthood. And causes:. hallucinations.
Natural Remedies for Anxiety
Whether you have occasional moments of anxiousness or a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to treating anxiety. In addition to the traditional therapy and medication, there are natural anxiety remedies available that may help ease certain symptoms.1. Natural Remedies for Anxiety. From herbal supplements to mindfulness techniques,...
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
Medical News Today
What are the differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia?
Both drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia can cause symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, schizophrenia can have several different causes, whereas drug-induced psychosis only occurs from drug use. It also has fewer symptoms than schizophrenia. This article summarizes the main differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia and discusses their causes,...
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
ADDitude
Study: Ketamine Infusions Reduce Depression, Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation in Some Patients
Intravenous ketamine infusions could effectively reduce symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), suicidal ideation (SI), and anxiety, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The study analyzed data from 424 TRD patients who received ketamine injections from November 2017 to May 2021. 1. Patients...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
artofhealthyliving.com
5 Common Mental Health Disorders In Teens
In an unstable world, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic sparked mass uncertainty and uneasiness across the globe, nearly everyone was affected by increased levels of depression and anxiety that permeated for nearly two years as humanity searched for answers. Some underlying issues were brought to the surface through forced isolation and being robbed of social interaction as well.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Always Sabotaging Yourself? Learn From Your Patterns
Our life is made up of patterns. They are relational, emotional, and physical. By examining our patterns, we can see the lessons our lives are trying to teach us. Ask yourself questions to stimulate your reflection, see what is missing in your life, and what you most need to change.
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
The Causes and Consequences of Stigma in Clinical Psychology
Despite today's ubiquitous messages about mental health treatment benefits, there is still a stigma problem in clinical psychology training. Training exclusively within acute inpatient settings is associated with more stigma. Stigma within clinical psychology marginalizes those with lived experience in the field. When I was a doctoral student in clinical...
PsyPost
Early-life unpredictability is linked to adverse neuropsychiatric outcomes in adulthood
It is human nature to want stability, but what happens when those needs are not met in childhood? A study published in Depression & Anxiety suggests that early-life instability is associated with adverse outcomes in adulthood, including anxiety and depression. Our experiences as children are monumentally important regarding our outcomes...
psychologytoday.com
The Interrelationship Between Depression and Parkinson's Disease
The facial expression of Parkinson's disease may be mistaken for that commonly seen in depression. Late-onset depression is a risk factor for Parkinson's disease. About half of all patients with Parkinson's disease have at least one episode of depression in the course of their illness. Depression in Parkinson's disease responds...
PsyPost
MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms
MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
psychologytoday.com
The Debate Over Psychiatric Diagnosis
Diagnoses like “major depressive disorder” or “bipolar disorder” can have unintended negative effects on people. Some mental health advocates have explored alternatives to diagnosis. Mental health providers should be more transparent with clients about the nature of diagnostic categories. An online festival held in September called...
Psychiatric Times
Understanding the Long-Term Clinical Course of Comorbid SUD and ADHD
Comorbid SUD and ADHD is associated with more severe illness. What do we understand about these comorbid conditions and what do we still need to learn?. While substance use disorders (SUDs) often cooccur with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), little is known about the long-term clinical course of patients with comorbid SUD and ADHD.
Healthline
How to Find Relief from Postpartum Insomnia
If insomnia was part of your pregnancy experience, then missing out on sleep during the postpartum period is nothing new. That said, sleepless nights — especially several in a row — are not good for your physical or mental health. According to the. , insomnia is a common...
psychologytoday.com
Psychological Considerations in Writing a Will
For a couple, estate planning requires agreement about emotional topics. Estate planning is more complicated for blended families. The unequal distribution of assets can cause anger and conflict among children or between surviving spouses and children. Have you decided it’s time to have a will? You may be surprised at...
