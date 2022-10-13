Man United Need 34 Shots To Beat Omonia Nicosia As Francis Uzoho Produces Performance Of His Life

Twelve of those shots were saved by Omonia goalkeeper Uzoho, who is a lifelong United fan.

Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia

It took Manchester United 93 minutes and 34 shots to score against Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Twelve of those shots were saved by Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who is a lifelong United fan.

Scott McTominay finally broke Uzoho's resistance in added time when he controlled a Jadon Sancho pass in a crowded penalty area before drilling a low shot under the keeper.

Uzoho was only playing because Omonia's first-choice stopper, Fabiano Freitas, was injured.



The 23-year-old Nigeria international took his opportunity with both hands.

He used those hands to deny Marcus Rashford five times and Cristiano Ronaldo twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) talking to Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho during Manchester United's 1-0 win at Old Trafford IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Uzoho also kept out shots from Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Antony and McTominay before the Scot's stoppage-time winner.

The keeper's best save of the night was arguably one that saw him tip a long-range Casemiro piledriver onto the crossbar during the first half.



Conceding so late in the game could have crushed some keepers, but not Uzoho.

In his post-match interview with BT Sport's Danny Jamieson, Uzoho was asked how "disappointed" he was feeling.

Uzoho replied with a smile: "I am not disappointed, because we had a great game, but I would have preferred to get at least a point.

"But I'm happy. It's not an easy stadium to play in with these big players, so I'm happy in general."

On playing at Old Trafford as a United fan, he added: "It's a dream come true for me. I have dreamed to play here for a long, long time."

Asked if this had been the best performance of his career, Uzoho replied: "Arguably, yes, I think so."

Thursday's victory saw Erik ten Hag's side move onto nine points from four games.

United are almost guaranteed to progress from the group but they must beat Real Sociedad in Spain on November 3 to finish in first place and go straight through to the round of 16.