Pittsburgh health systems report rise in childhood RSV cases

By Meghan Schiller
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

AHN, UPMC report rise in childhood RSV cases 02:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a virus on the rise nationwide and we're seeing a spike in cases in our area. Doctors want parents to know the symptoms of childhood RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and when to seek help.

KDKA's Meghan Schiller reached out to both Allegheny Health Network and UPMC and found out cases are on the rise over the past three weeks in both hospital systems.

Doctors tell KDKA the virus affecting children is anything but new, but if left untreated, it can land a little one in the hospital.

Jennifer Moore is a mom and says she's trying her best to keep 15-month-old Allison healthy.

"We had three runny noses or three colds and I'm always worried that I'm not going to be able to manage it at home, that's my worry," said Moore.

Dr. Joseph Aracri of Allegheny Health Network says that's a fair concern. He says most children will have caught RSV two times by their second birthday, but it's still imperative to monitor symptoms.

"The biggest thing with RSV is the profusely running nose. You know, just tons and tons of fluids coming out of their nose, and especially for the little babies who can't blow their nose, the most important treatment is aggressive nasal saline suction."

Dr. Aracri says parents need to keep an eye out for when it appears the virus moves to the chest. That signals the need to seek help from a doctor.

"Whenever your child starts to wheeze and have difficulty breathing, trouble oxygenating or unable to feed, those are all reasons to go see your pediatrician to see what kind of support you need to help your child through this," said Dr. Aracri.

Dr. Aracri says there is a test to confirm whether or not a child has RSV. Even though there's no treatment, some children need a little extra help that requires a hospital stay.

"A child would end up being admitted if they're not able to oxygenate and need supplemental oxygen, or they're using all their energy to breathe and they're not able to feed and they're at risk for dehydration. Those are the kids that end up staying in the hospital."

RSV can also start with a fever, mostly affecting babies under the age of 1. Dr. Aracri tells KDKA that parents and guardians of preemie or micro preemie babies should proactively monitor symptoms due to their more underdeveloped lungs.

