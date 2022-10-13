Heinz History Center to showcase 'Immaculate Reception'

Heinz History Center gearing up for Hometown-Homegrown Festival 04:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of what has been called the greatest play in the history of the NFL: the Immaculate Reception.

The Steelers plan to honor Franco Harris by retiring his jersey later this year. Before then, the Heinz History Center has a new exhibit to celebrate Harris' historical play.

"This will probably be the last play of the season. It was a good season. Play it until the end," Harris recounted what was going through his head during the play.

For Harris, who was just a rookie in 1972, the play was never something he should have become famous for. He was just supposed to block. After the play broke down, he went to the ball, and the rest is history.

"Who would have ever thought there would be called the Immaculate Reception? And I'm the person to catch that ball," Harris said.

"We're here today to kick off the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the greatest play in NFL history," Heinz History Center CEO Andy Masich said Thursday.

Now almost 50 years later, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum in the Heinz History Center has a showcase of Harris' artifacts. The museum already has his shoes from that day and the turf from Three Rivers Stadium.

"(Quarterback Terry) Bradshaw throws the ball, throws it downfield to (running back) Frenchy (Fuqua). My mind goes blank. I remember nothing else after that," Franco said.

The exhibition is called Super Steelers. It includes Franco's high school football jersey from his hometown in New Jersey, his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy from the '70s, his "Franco's Italian Army" helmet, and the famous ball that was caught out of the air on that December day.

For the last five decades, a fan who got the ball out of Three Rivers that day has been holding onto it.

"You're the best thing to ever happen to Pittsburgh, I'm thankful," said Jim Baker, the fan who has been holding onto the ball.

The installation opens on Nov. 9 and runs through early 2024.