Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
Look: Joe Burrow Sums Up Bengals' Win Over Saints With Five Words
"Party in the end zone"
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
NFL・
WATCH: Stephan Blaylock Talks UCLA-Oregon, College GameDay Rematch
One of the Bruins' most veteran defensive backs talked about his excitement and confidence ahead of another decisive Pac-12 contest.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove
Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead
The Southern Jaguars took control of the SWAC West after dispatching Alcorn State in Week 7.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy weighs in on halftime dust-up with Penn State: 'We finished it'
J.J. McCarthy talked about the scrum that happened in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium at halftime in an interview after the game. 247Sports’ Sam Webb reported on what he said. McCarthy apparently showed up to the scuffle late. He did have a prediction for who started it though. McCarthy...
Comments / 0