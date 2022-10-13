Read full article on original website
Related
Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory
Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
Xiaohu’s Akali cuts down flickering LCS hopes at Worlds 2022 with heartbreaking victory over 100 Thieves
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Well, North American League of Legends fans, the curtain has finally closed on the region at...
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
Losers of groups had an abysmal record versus teams who advanced to the knockout stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship came to a conclusion yesterday,...
After all that, the LCS actually won the head-to-head against LEC at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCS, despite failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends
The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
Comp believes Rogue can go far at Worlds 2022 if they fix one part of their gameplay
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After an eventful week full of North America disrupting Europe’s chances at the 2022 League of...
LCK domination: Gen.G pull off Group D reversal with double RNG triumph to lock Worlds 2022 finals seeds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK and the LPL have completely obliterated the competition in the group stage of the...
DWG KIA get the all-clear ahead of Worlds 2022 knockout stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DWG KIA have recovered from COVID-19 after several players and staff tested positive for the virus...
Global Esports signs 3 more VALORANT players for VCT 2023
Indian organization Global Esports has acquired the services of South Korean duo Kim “t3xture” Na-ra and Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, and Laotian player Michael Wronski today, effectively expanding its VALORANT roster to 10 players. The arrivals of t3xture, Bazzi, and WRONSKI come after the Global Esports’ splash...
100Thieves keep NA hopes alive, takes down CFO confidently to earn their first win of Worlds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. 100Thieves kicked off the last day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage...
Chinese teams are all over the place at Dota 2’s The International 2022 and their fans are starting to worry
So far, The International 11 has been a whirlwind for Chinese Dota 2 fans. Not only was their nation dethroned for having the highest number of players representing their country for the first time in the event’s history, but the teams have had some ups and downs in the group stage.
The winners and losers of the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK representatives took no prisoners in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
OG had to wait 2 hours to get destroyed by Team Liquid at TI11
Throughout the TI11 group stage playoffs, we have already been treated to a variety of great games from several top-tier Dota 2 teams across the world. While there have been several upsets and many stalemates throughout these games, none left as much impression on the players and the audience as the OG-Liquid series today.
‘I highly doubt that these 5 players will play in the same team again’: Razork talks Fnatic future
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After their recent exit at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic must make some...
Chaos unfolds with Hokori stepping up and Chinese teams facing health concerns in TI11’s group stage
Group A is where the action has been since the first day of TI11’s group stage. As the more stacked of the two groups, fans have witnessed Evil Geniuses rampaging start to the tournament, a surprising South American uprising, and two Chinese teams facing issues that have nothing to do with the game of Dota 2.
One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
‘Riot won’t say anything’: YamatoCannon on that controversial bug at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A controversial bug at the 2022 League of Legends Championship caused a stir in the group...
Evil Geniuses in discussions with NRG superstar for 2023 VCT lineup
North American organization Evil Geniuses is in discussions with NRG to sign VALORANT player Ethan Arnold, multiple sources told Dot Esports. EG is set to rebuild around Kelden “Boostio” Pupello, Corbin “C0M” Lee, and Alexander “jawgemo” Mor. The two remaining players from the previous iteration of the roster—Jeffrey “Reformed” Lu and Vincent “Apoth” Le—are expected to be moved to the inactive roster at time of writing.
Lean, mean, killing machines: These teams secured the most kills during the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Teams will say that kills are not everything in League of Legends, and that, to some...
