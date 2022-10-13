ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends

The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

DWG KIA get the all-clear ahead of Worlds 2022 knockout stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DWG KIA have recovered from COVID-19 after several players and staff tested positive for the virus...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Global Esports signs 3 more VALORANT players for VCT 2023

Indian organization Global Esports has acquired the services of South Korean duo Kim “t3xture” Na-ra and Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, and Laotian player Michael Wronski today, effectively expanding its VALORANT roster to 10 players. The arrivals of t3xture, Bazzi, and WRONSKI come after the Global Esports’ splash...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The winners and losers of the Worlds 2022 group stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK representatives took no prisoners in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

OG had to wait 2 hours to get destroyed by Team Liquid at TI11

Throughout the TI11 group stage playoffs, we have already been treated to a variety of great games from several top-tier Dota 2 teams across the world. While there have been several upsets and many stalemates throughout these games, none left as much impression on the players and the audience as the OG-Liquid series today.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Evil Geniuses in discussions with NRG superstar for 2023 VCT lineup

North American organization Evil Geniuses is in discussions with NRG to sign VALORANT player Ethan Arnold, multiple sources told Dot Esports. EG is set to rebuild around Kelden “Boostio” Pupello, Corbin “C0M” Lee, and Alexander “jawgemo” Mor. The two remaining players from the previous iteration of the roster—Jeffrey “Reformed” Lu and Vincent “Apoth” Le—are expected to be moved to the inactive roster at time of writing.
VIDEO GAMES

