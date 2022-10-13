Read full article on original website
Welltown's fifth annual Oktoberfest features local breweries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A big block party took place last night, Oct. 15. Welltown's Oktoberfest kicked off at 2 p.m. and went on until midnight. Along with Welltown's own beer, there were three other Oklahoma breweries helping attendees get in the Oktoberfest spirit. There was live music, Oktoberfest-themed...
RollerFest event to be held in Broken Arrow, partnered with Autism Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RollerFest is happening today, Sunday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in Broken Arrow. The event will be held at Broken Arrow Roller Sports. A portion of proceeds made from the event will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. A canned food drive will also be happening...
Crews contain chemical fire at galvanizing plant near Verdigris
Verdigris Fire responded to Valmont Coatings-Oklahoma Galvanizing Plant around 6:30 p.m. for a structure fire that transitioned into a hazmat situation.
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Okmulgee police confirm bodies found in Deep Fork River those of four missing men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has confirmed that the four bodies found in the Deep Fork River have been positively identified as the missing men from Okmulgee. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens have been missing since Oct. 9. On Friday, investigators found...
New fitness court opens at Claremore Lake Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore announced the addition of a fitness court to Claremore Lake Park. They say the court is completed and ready to be used for exercise. The new area is located near the splash pad and is fully equipped with pull-up bars and...
Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
Broken Arrow water supply safe after chemical fire near Port of Catoosa
---- UPDATE: Verdigris Fire Chief Mike Shaffer said a call came in just after 6 p.m. of a possible structure fire. He said when units arrived, the contents of the building near 25055 Alliance Dr. were on fire. Shaffer said the fire is at a galvanizing plant. "This is less...
Christmas movie finishes filming in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Christmas movie just finished filming – not in Hollywood, not in New York, but in Claremore. The made-for-TV Christmas movie is a holiday staple. “A Christmas.... Present” is pretty typical made-for-TV fare. A white-collar mother, played by “Full House” cast member Candace Cameron Bure, meets up with family in a small town and discovers the true meaning of Christmas.
Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds
Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
Police in Oklahoma found Human Remains While Searching for Four Missing Cyclists
Authorities in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said Friday that they discovered "multiple objects in the water that appear to be human remains" in the Deep Fork River during a days-long search for four missing cyclists.
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
When do we see our first freeze?
Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
