ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Welltown's fifth annual Oktoberfest features local breweries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A big block party took place last night, Oct. 15. Welltown's Oktoberfest kicked off at 2 p.m. and went on until midnight. Along with Welltown's own beer, there were three other Oklahoma breweries helping attendees get in the Oktoberfest spirit. There was live music, Oktoberfest-themed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New fitness court opens at Claremore Lake Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore announced the addition of a fitness court to Claremore Lake Park. They say the court is completed and ready to be used for exercise. The new area is located near the splash pad and is fully equipped with pull-up bars and...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Christmas movie finishes filming in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Christmas movie just finished filming – not in Hollywood, not in New York, but in Claremore. The made-for-TV Christmas movie is a holiday staple. “A Christmas.... Present” is pretty typical made-for-TV fare. A white-collar mother, played by “Full House” cast member Candace Cameron Bure, meets up with family in a small town and discovers the true meaning of Christmas.
CLAREMORE, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds

Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
OKMULGEE, OK
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

When do we see our first freeze?

Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy