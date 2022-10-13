ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

THV11

Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
PINE BLUFF, AR
kiiky.com

Pine Bluff Truck Driving School Reviews: Admissions, Cost, Length

If you want to start a distinguished career driving freight liners, you’ve come to the right place. Pine Bluff Truck Driving School, one of the best trucking schools in Arkansas, is committed to the success of its students. This article provides a comprehensive overview of Pine Bluff Truck Driving...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Kait 8

Silver Alert issued for missing man

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Stone County man. Danny Joe Archer, 75, of Mountain View, was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 300-block of Eagle Point Road, near the sewage treatment facility. He was wearing...
STONE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
STUTTGART, AR

