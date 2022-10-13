Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler Monday followed by first frost and freeze
MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with clear skies and chilly temperatures, mostly in the 40s and 50s. During the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. But we only reach the lower 60s by midday. MONDAY AFTERNOON: With a continued north wind between 10 and 20 mph, temperatures will...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
Arkansas State Fair livestock competitors relay the struggle of gearing up for the competition
The Arkansas State Fair is back in full swing this weekend with plenty of rides, food, and something that makes come livestock competitors work harder than they have before.
Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
Arkansas State Fair has $2 Day on Oct. 17
A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Fair fans forever: Man proposes live on KARK 4 News from the Arkansas State Fair
The Arkansas State Fair is where so many memories are made, and maybe none as amazing as when a fairgoer asked to spend forever with his special someone live on TV.
kiiky.com
Pine Bluff Truck Driving School Reviews: Admissions, Cost, Length
If you want to start a distinguished career driving freight liners, you’ve come to the right place. Pine Bluff Truck Driving School, one of the best trucking schools in Arkansas, is committed to the success of its students. This article provides a comprehensive overview of Pine Bluff Truck Driving...
North Little Rock educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
Kait 8
Silver Alert issued for missing man
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Stone County man. Danny Joe Archer, 75, of Mountain View, was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 300-block of Eagle Point Road, near the sewage treatment facility. He was wearing...
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
Little Rock police investigating homicide near I-30 and Frontage Road
Police in Little Rock began a homicide investigation late Monday evening.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
KATV
Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in downtown Stuttgart
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
Comments / 0