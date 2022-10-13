ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

How is inflation impacting Erie County residents?

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJ4xx_0iY9jOEM00

The price to run a household in the U.S. continues to climb thanks to rising costs in food, rent and consumer services.

According to the September inflation report, the consumer price index rose 8.2% year to year since 2021.

While the price of gas is lower compared to the same time last year, the price of food and rent rose by 0.8% since last month.

All this after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three quarters of a percent in September. For so many, just paying for the basics is becoming a challenge.

US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%

Tonight we are taking a look at the ways inflation is impacting residents in our region.

Economic experts say local workers are definitely feeling the strain. Chelsea Swift was live in the control room with more on this issue.

Thursday’s report shows a 0.4% increase from August to September. At the same time, local economists say paychecks are not keeping up.

Residents in the Erie County region are feeling the strain, paying higher prices for a wide variety of goods and services.

‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County

One economics professor from Allegheny College said inflation is impacting residents in NWPA.

“Because their wages haven’t been going up as rapidly as other parts of the country, that effect of inflation is being felt a little bit more,” said Dr. Timothy Bianco, economics professor, Allegheny College.

Professor Bianco said the price of groceries isn’t the only thing that’s impacting Pennsylvanians.

“The cost of medical care has been going up, the cost of rent, the cost of food of course has been going up as well. So for your average worker out there this is an indication that their really squeezed by the inflation report that came out today,” said Dr. Bianco.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

A representative from the Second Harvest Food Bank said in the last several weeks they’ve seen an increase in families in need at their food drives.

“This past one last week we had 143 households. And it’s been steadily rising in the last four months; 90-100,100-120,130s, now we’re at 140 plus. I don’t see that ending any time soon,” said Gerry Weiss, director of network relations, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Weiss said he believes prices at the store will continue to increase and bring even more people to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourErie

Erie County to receive $50K for broadband access study

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A newly awarded grant will fund a study on how to improve broadband access in Erie County. The $50,000 Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Initiative grant was celebrated by local legislators on Monday, Oct. 17. The study will look at existing coverage and gaps to find recommendations for expanding access throughout Erie County. “Broadband […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve local parks, public spaces with $5 million

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie wants to know how you would improve city parks and public spaces with $5 million. The City of Erie Facebook page reports the survey, which closes Monday, Oct. 17, asks what Erie residents think need improvements for topics like bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian infrastructure, public art, park improvements, […]
ERIE, PA
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through the day today and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
OHIO STATE
YourErie

AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie

To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it”  event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City Streets Department prepared for snowy season

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the forecast hinting at the potential for snow, the Erie City Streets Department told JET 24/FOX 66 that its plows are prepared. Currently, about 45 employees and 10 snow plows are ready to the hit the streets. “We started putting plows on last week, and the spreaders are on our salt trucks, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Doug Mastriano holds rally in Erie in Pa. Gov. race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor. Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 14-16

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Smash-O-Lantern Drift Event Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Smash-O Lantern on Oct. 15 and 16. This event will feature Drifting Trick or Treating (1 – 3 p.m. Saturday only). Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! More details about this event can be found on their […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Murder and Mayhem exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion

The Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center is opening up an exhibit called Murder and Mayhem, which features a murder that occurred in Erie in 1931. The victim was 55-year-old Thomas Zlopkowski, a local handyman and second hand furniture dealer. Zlopkowski, a native of Poland, was found beaten to death in a small bedroom at […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

McKean Twp. zoning board approves variances for new project

The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future. That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia. One variance approved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police raid farm and seize animals

Erie County, Pa. — State police raided a farm in Erie and seized hundreds of animals after discovering horrific living conditions and a pile of burned animal carcasses, according to a local shelter. The Anna Shelter in Erie announced it had taken in 223 animals, including 57 dogs, cats, pot-bellied pigs, ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons, from a property on Edinboro Road last weekend. Police obtained a warrant after viewing a video of the farm that was provided by members of the shelter, they said. ...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mastriano to rally in Erie Friday night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano is stopping in Erie Friday as he looks to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. The Republican is scheduled to be at the Bayfront Convention Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Mastriano will talk to supporters about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania, if elected. He is expected to talk […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Could Erie be host to cruise ships again?

It’s been decades since cruise ships docked on Erie’s Bayfront. But some are optimistic that Erie could become a cruise ship destination again, possibly as soon as next year. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio to explain. City officials are confident on a possible return of cruise ships to Erie’s Bayfront that they say could […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Food Co-op looking for a few good hens

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Food Co-op is seeking local egg producers who can provide dozens of eggs to their stores. While the country is dealing with skyrocketed prices for eggs caused by supply chain issues, the Erie Food Co-op has been mostly insulated from those concerns. Even during the pandemic, the local community-owned stores maintained […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

I-90 eastbound Exit 9 reopened in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Interstate 90 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) has reopened to traffic. All ramps at the interchange and the roundabouts are now fully open. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile maker 10.5. With the ramps now open, work […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy