Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Welltown's fifth annual Oktoberfest features local breweries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A big block party took place last night, Oct. 15. Welltown's Oktoberfest kicked off at 2 p.m. and went on until midnight. Along with Welltown's own beer, there were three other Oklahoma breweries helping attendees get in the Oktoberfest spirit. There was live music, Oktoberfest-themed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa pastor, doctors return from trip to Ukraine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A seven-person medical relief team that traveled to Ukraine to help displaced people returned back to the U.S. Sunday. Three of the seven, one pastor and two doctors, arrived home in Tulsa after providing their help and service. During their week-long visit, they served those...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Brookside donut shop vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of dollars have been raised to help a Brookside donut shop that was vandalized. The Donut Hole on East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the shop.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo to host inaugural fall break camp

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is hosting its inaugural fall break camp from October 17 through 21. Campers from kindergarten through second grade can select their own adventures each day of the camp. Camps will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Aftercare will be available...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
CLEVELAND, OK
tulsatoday.com

Killer Recording and Corrected Trustee

Previous editions (Part 1, Part 2) reported Gertrude Marshall Blakey (73 years) was murdered at the front door of her Tulsa home October 13, 1981. Forty-one years later, it remains an unsolved homicide. Wealthy, but reclusive Gertrude was well known to never open her door for people she did not know. So, who did she know that struck her head 4 times with a blunt object?
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Family helps bring light to vandalized donut shop on Brookside

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small business on Brookside spent this morning cleaning up broken glass. Just hours after they hosted a drag queen-themed event, someone smashed a door and a window at the Donut Hole on Brookside. But out of that apparent act of hate, we're seeing love...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old McLain shooting suspect expected in court

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 16-year-old charged with the deadly shooting outside McLain High School's homecoming football game is scheduled to be in court Monday. Ni'avien Golden has been charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. The...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
blackchronicle.com

When do we see our first freeze?

Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
TULSA, OK

