Previous editions (Part 1, Part 2) reported Gertrude Marshall Blakey (73 years) was murdered at the front door of her Tulsa home October 13, 1981. Forty-one years later, it remains an unsolved homicide. Wealthy, but reclusive Gertrude was well known to never open her door for people she did not know. So, who did she know that struck her head 4 times with a blunt object?

