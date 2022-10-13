Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Liz Truss's government is living hour by hour
The Truss programme for government is dead. This is a hand-to-mouth government, living hour by hour. If you pick up the hint of panic in the air, you're not the only one. Make that a stench. Anything apparently solid quickly becomes air. Now, nearly every element of her prospectus has...
BBC
Liz Truss: Don't throw PM to wolves, Welsh secretary says
Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has warned Conservatives against "throwing another prime minister to the wolves" as pressure mounts on Liz Truss. The cabinet minister, speaking after she sacked her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, said he would not deny it was a "difficult situation". However, he told BBC Radio 4's Any...
BBC
Mini-budget U-turn on table as Kwasi Kwarteng flies home
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his visit to the US for urgent talks in Downing Street, with a U-turn over the mini-budget on the table. Mr Kwarteng has flown back early from Washington DC after days of open revolt among Tory MPs over his economic plan. Prime Minister Liz...
BBC
Tom Watson and Arlene Foster nominated for peerages
Tom Watson and Dame Arlene Foster are among 26 new peers set to enter the House of Lords. Honours for the former deputy leader of the Labour Party and former Northern Ireland first minister were conferred by the King on Friday. They were recommended by Prime Minister Liz Truss after...
BBC
Jeremy Hunt buries Truss’s economic experiment
Having just conducted what turned out to be the last interview with former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng while across the pond, it certainly seemed like the economic experiment known as "Trussonomics" was dead - even if Liz Truss remained prime minister. I had not expected the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to...
U.K.・
BBC
MPs remember Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder
The Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have led tributes to Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder. Sir David, who was an MP for nearly 40 years, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October 2021. He is...
BBC
Liverpool Labour MP Ian Byrne faces reselection battle
A Labour MP is facing a battle to be reselected as the party's candidate at the next general election. Ian Byrne has represented West Derby in Liverpool since 2019, but will have to compete against other candidates after losing a series of votes in local constituency branches. The Labour Party...
BBC
'Difficult choices' over public sector pay claims - Greens
Ministers are facing "difficult choices" over public sector pay claims in the face of rising inflation, according to the Scottish Greens. Co-leader Lorna Slater accused the UK government of failing to "inflation proof" the block grant despite the soaring cost of living. She was speaking ahead of the party's autumn...
Comments / 1