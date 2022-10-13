ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Investigation underway after an fatally shot in Compton

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
COMPTON, CA
nypressnews.com

Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported

At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m. None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. It’s unclear...
LANCASTER, NY
nypressnews.com

Riverside police investigating pair of brazen store robberies

Authorities are investigating a pair of robberies that have occurred in separate weeks. According to Riverside Police Department, the first instance occurred on Oct. 1, when a group of suspects loaded up two shopping carts with laundry detergent and diapers. Surveillance footage from the Smart & Final store where the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nypressnews.com

4 people wounded when gunfire breaks out at Lancaster apartment complex

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Lancaster apartment complex, officials say. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita apartments in the 44000 block of 20th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Four adults...
LANCASTER, CA
nypressnews.com

Would-be thieves blow up ATM in Palmdale, but fail to get any cash

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — Someone blew up an ATM in Palmdale but apparently was unable to get any of the cash inside, officials say. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that bomb techs responded to West Avenue N in Palmdale. They discovered a Bank of America...
PALMDALE, CA
nypressnews.com

Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte

One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One...
EL MONTE, CA
nypressnews.com

8 people injured, 1 person dead in Pomona crash

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is tending to nine people, one of whom died, after a car crashed in Pomona. According to the authorities, the crash happened on Holt Avenue and Dudley Street. The conditions of the eight other victims are unknown at this time. The CBS LA Staff...
POMONA, CA
nypressnews.com

Martinez’s resignation sets off scramble for mid-San Fernando Valley seat

Before last week, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez oversaw a mid-San Fernando Valley district facing myriad issues, including homelessness, major transportation plans and the 2028 Olympics. Now, she’s stepped down in the wake of explosive, leaked audio that captured her racist remarks. And speculation has already surfaced about who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Beloved South Bay theater possibly shutting down after parking dispute with nearby mall

Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. “It makes me feel more confident and indestructible,” Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan’s worried there won’t be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
nypressnews.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy