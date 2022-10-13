Read full article on original website
Long Beach stabbings at separate crime scenes leave at least 1 dead, others wounded, police say
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Stabbing attacks at multiple locations in Long Beach on Monday morning left at least 1 person dead, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department confirmed the fatality but did not immediately release any other details of the crimes, including the total number of victims.
Investigation underway after an fatally shot in Compton
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported
At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m. None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. It’s unclear...
Riverside police investigating pair of brazen store robberies
Authorities are investigating a pair of robberies that have occurred in separate weeks. According to Riverside Police Department, the first instance occurred on Oct. 1, when a group of suspects loaded up two shopping carts with laundry detergent and diapers. Surveillance footage from the Smart & Final store where the...
4 people wounded when gunfire breaks out at Lancaster apartment complex
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Lancaster apartment complex, officials say. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita apartments in the 44000 block of 20th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Four adults...
1 killed, 8 injured after hit-and-run driver slams into food stand in Pomona, police say
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A person was killed and eight others were injured in Pomona after a driver crashed her car and ran away from the scene Friday evening, authorities say. Pomona police say the crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the area of W. Holt Avenue and...
Would-be thieves blow up ATM in Palmdale, but fail to get any cash
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — Someone blew up an ATM in Palmdale but apparently was unable to get any of the cash inside, officials say. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that bomb techs responded to West Avenue N in Palmdale. They discovered a Bank of America...
Possible Good Samaritan stops driver who crashed into Pomona taco stand
According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but was detained.
Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One...
8 people injured, 1 person dead in Pomona crash
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is tending to nine people, one of whom died, after a car crashed in Pomona. According to the authorities, the crash happened on Holt Avenue and Dudley Street. The conditions of the eight other victims are unknown at this time. The CBS LA Staff...
Memorial grows for man killed in deadly crash in Pomona while buying tacos for his family
Lauren Pozen provides coverage from Pomona, where a memorial for the man tragically killed on Friday continued to grow. He was at a taco stand on the side of the road when a driver veered into the taco stand, killing him and injuring 12 others.
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Protest held outside LA Councilman Kevin de León’s home as calls for his resignation continue
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, as activists and officials call for the resignation of two City Councilmembers involved in a racist conversation that was captured in a leaked recording. It’s been nearly a week since the...
Martinez’s resignation sets off scramble for mid-San Fernando Valley seat
Before last week, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez oversaw a mid-San Fernando Valley district facing myriad issues, including homelessness, major transportation plans and the 2028 Olympics. Now, she’s stepped down in the wake of explosive, leaked audio that captured her racist remarks. And speculation has already surfaced about who...
Protestors camp outside Councilmember Kevin de León’s Eagle Rock home
CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict spoke to some of the people protesting outside de León’s home. They are continuing to demand that the Councilmember resigns from his position on the Los Angeles City Council.
Beloved South Bay theater possibly shutting down after parking dispute with nearby mall
Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater. “It makes me feel more confident and indestructible,” Ryan said. Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan’s worried there won’t be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space.
Column: Racial coalitions define life in Los Angeles, and City Hall’s divisive politics needs to catch up
We no longer live in the Los Angeles that is depicted in the leaked recordings of city leaders engaging in a casually racist and nakedly corrupt conversation. Our City Council politics may be tribal and divisive, but all Angelenos lead lives that are in some way multicultural, intentionally or not.
A feud between owner of L.A. swap meet and street vendors escalates after chain-link fence installed
An ongoing feud between street vendors and the owner of the Los Angeles City College Swap Meet escalated this week when vendors showed up to set up shop outside the popular swap meet, but instead found a chain-link fencing blocking their usual spots. Official-looking signs citing city code warned sidewalk...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
