Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
counton2.com
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood shooting are remembered
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — As questions still remain around what exactly led a 15-year-old gunman to shoot and kill five people in east Raleigh on Thursday, those victims are being remembered by their loved ones. The suspect fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood,...
What we know about the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting
Neighbors in Hedingham described unusual behavior.
counton2.com
Raleigh community holds vigils to honor 5 killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and neighbors stood together with heavy hearts Saturday afternoon while grieving the loss of five people who were shot and killed in Raleigh earlier in the week. “Our hearts are heavy, and we are saddened by the series of devastating events that took...
counton2.com
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims. Religious leaders in Raleigh say they want everyone to feel hope, especially those directly impacted by the shooting. “Just...
cbs17
Hillsborough man dies after Durham collision; police continue investigation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon crash that left a 72-year-old man dead is under investigation in Durham. David Fox, 72, of Hillsborough, was driving northbound at 4:12 p.m. on Neal Road when he crossed the double yellow line, police said in a Thursday press release. Fox, who...
Why? The most difficult question about Raleigh's mass shooting may never have an answer
One of the first questions communities ask after a mass shooting is why. It's a question resounding through Raleigh homes after five people were killed and two others wounded in east Raleigh on Thursday. The answer isn't always simple. Dr. James Bedford, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition.
counton2.com
President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden released a statement Friday in response to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh. He said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are grieving with the Raleigh families whose loved ones were killed. “We are thinking of yet another community shaken and...
jocoreport.com
US 70 Construction In Wilson’s Mills Requires Traffic Shift
WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going west on U.S. 70 in Johnston County can expect delays starting Monday, Oct. 17 until a traffic shift is completed. A state highway contractor will shift the two westbound lanes into a new pattern around the bridge under construction at Wilson’s Mills Road. Crews will need to keep one of the two westbound lanes closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, so they can do grading, paving, traffic signal work and pavement markings.
NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure — expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which maintains state-owned buildings, confirmed recently to North State […]
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 cool and unusual hotels in Chapel Hill
Known as ‘The Southern Part of Heaven’, Chapel Hill is a stunning town in North Carolina with burgeoning art, dining, and shopping scenes. The fantastic murals painted on buildings, European and Asian art exhibits housed in the Auckland Art Museum, and art festivals lining Franklin Street make Chapel Hill a true city of art.
North Carolina and Duke battle in college football rivalry game
Check out photos from the game as the Tar Heels go up against the Blue Devils, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home.
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes
DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process
DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
It’s happening. Long-awaited North Hills barbecue restaurant sets opening date.
Low and slow ... and ready to go.
caswellmessenger.com
Ribbon cutting held for high school
The beautiful Sunday afternoon on October 9 was the perfect setting for a long-awaited ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. “Five years and eight months! That’s the time it took us to reach this wonderful day…the ribbon cutting ceremony of Bartlett Yancey Senior High School,” exclaimed Caswell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carter.
Three things for NC State football to consider following its 24-9 loss to Syracuse
“We didn’t do our job,” said Wolfpack linebacker Isaiah Moore, following NC State’s 24-9 loss at Syracuse. “We gave up too many big runs and so many big points. We knew they were talented coming into the game.”
Comments / 0