WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going west on U.S. 70 in Johnston County can expect delays starting Monday, Oct. 17 until a traffic shift is completed. A state highway contractor will shift the two westbound lanes into a new pattern around the bridge under construction at Wilson’s Mills Road.​ Crews will need to keep one of the two westbound lanes closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, so they can do grading, paving, traffic signal work and pavement markings.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO