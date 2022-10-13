ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

counton2.com

5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood shooting are remembered

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — As questions still remain around what exactly led a 15-year-old gunman to shoot and kill five people in east Raleigh on Thursday, those victims are being remembered by their loved ones. The suspect fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood,...
RALEIGH, NC
counton2.com

Raleigh community holds vigils to honor 5 killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and neighbors stood together with heavy hearts Saturday afternoon while grieving the loss of five people who were shot and killed in Raleigh earlier in the week. “Our hearts are heavy, and we are saddened by the series of devastating events that took...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

US 70 Construction In Wilson’s Mills Requires Traffic Shift

WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going west on U.S. 70 in Johnston County can expect delays starting Monday, Oct. 17 until a traffic shift is completed. A state highway contractor will shift the two westbound lanes into a new pattern around the bridge under construction at Wilson’s Mills Road.​ Crews will need to keep one of the two westbound lanes closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, so they can do grading, paving, traffic signal work and pavement markings.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure — expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which maintains state-owned buildings, confirmed recently to North State […]
RALEIGH, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 cool and unusual hotels in Chapel Hill

Known as ‘The Southern Part of Heaven’, Chapel Hill is a stunning town in North Carolina with burgeoning art, dining, and shopping scenes. The fantastic murals painted on buildings, European and Asian art exhibits housed in the Auckland Art Museum, and art festivals lining Franklin Street make Chapel Hill a true city of art.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Mutual Life Insurance Company begins liquidation process

DURHAM, N.C. — The oldest Black-owned insurance company in the United States is coming to an end. Wake County's Superior Court has approved a petition to liquidate North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company. What You Need To Know. North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company is in the process of...
DURHAM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Ribbon cutting held for high school

The beautiful Sunday afternoon on October 9 was the perfect setting for a long-awaited ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in Yanceyville. “Five years and eight months! That’s the time it took us to reach this wonderful day…the ribbon cutting ceremony of Bartlett Yancey Senior High School,” exclaimed Caswell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carter.
YANCEYVILLE, NC

