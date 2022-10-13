It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this mid-October Monday, the Wordle answer isn't difficult at all. The answer is a word every player has likely heard of and will know how to spell. If you haven't started the October 17 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.

9 HOURS AGO