House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Trailer Sets Up A Huge Battle To Come
The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon wraps up its first season this coming Sunday, October 23, and it looks like the debut season will go out with a bang. A teaser trailer for the season finale has been released, and it sets up an epic showdown between two major factions. The trailer contains big-time spoilers for House of the Dragon.
Netflix Orders Western From Sons Of Anarchy Creator
Netflix has given The Abandons, a Western drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter's, a 10-episode order. Deadline was the first to report. A synopsis reads: "The Abandons is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of diverse outlier families in their pursuit of Manifest Destiny. The series explores the corrupt force of wealth and power that covets their land and attempts to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Could Deviate Even Further From The Original Timeline
Final Fantasy VII Remake ended on a big cliffhanger back in 2020, teasing an all-new timeline for Cloud Strife and his party as they fought to change fate. For its upcoming sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new quote from co-director Motomu Toriyama is hinting at an even bigger divergence from the established story.
Review Roundup For A Plague Tale: Requiem -- How Does This Bleak Sequel Fare?
A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the cinematic, medieval, and stealth franchise on Xbox, PC, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch. Critics are praising the bleak narrative and the well done, if predictable, additions to its stealth action. However, several critics also mentioned technical issues, including frame rate dips and graphical glitches. In...
Today's Wordle Answer (#485) - October 17, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this mid-October Monday, the Wordle answer isn't difficult at all. The answer is a word every player has likely heard of and will know how to spell. If you haven't started the October 17 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions Gameplay Trailer
Any Legend can enter the ring-but only a Champion will leave it. Learn what you're made of in Apex Legends Mobile: Champions! Welcome Ash to the Legends and see what's coming to the Games on October 18!
Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them
Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
Overwatch 2 - Reinhardt Hero Guide
Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 is the same sturdy tank as ever, causing headaches for the enemy team with his strong shield and rocket hammer. This time around, with just one tank on your team, Reinhardt’s task is a bit different, though. Protecting remains his forte, but you want to pair it with a strong offensive plan to help push past the enemy and seize victory. Here's how to best play as Reinhardt in Overwatch 2.
Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads
For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope
The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.
Original Bayonetta Voice Actress Urges Fans To Boycott Bayonetta 3 Due To Reported Low Wages
Original Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor urged fans to boycott Bayonetta 3 after she revealed how much she was offered to reprise her role as the eponymous character but ultimately turned down. She didn’t return to voice Bayonetta because she claims to have only been offered $4,000 for working on the entire game.
God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
