Phyllis L Duffey obituary 1930~2022
Phyllis L Duffey, 91, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Friday, October 14th, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Phyllis was born in Berkeley Springs , WV on November 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Agnes (Everett) and Harry Barker. She was the widow of H. Clyde Bivens,...
Fay Ellen Anderson obituary ~2022
Fay Ellen Anderson (Byers) of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran – The Village at Luther Ridge. Born in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Blanche Hull Byers. Fay was employed for a number of years at Town and Country...
Leonarda Cruz Alza obituary 1923~2022
Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, PA died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 6, 1923 in Mexico she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce. Leonarda is survived by her three children,...
Richard L “Reds” May obituary 1958~2022
Richard L “Reds” May, age 64, of York Springs, passed away October 14, 2022 at his home. He was born April 25, 1958 in Biglerville, PA, as the son of Betty May (Flory) May and the late Myrle C. May. Richard was raised on a dairy farm in...
Donald R “Fred” Freeman 1956~2022
Mr. Donald R “Fred” Freeman, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at the home of his sister in Waynesboro. Born February 24, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin L. and Evelyn (Wagaman) Freeman. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Martha Ann McCleary obituary 1937~2022
Martha Ann McCleary (Shank), age 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed peacefully on to eternal life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, with her son, Robert by her side. Born June 1, 1937, in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Merle Ellsworth and Anna...
Robert R “Ghost” Costa obituary 1962~2022
Robert R “Ghost” Costa, 60, of Fayetteville, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born March 24, 1962 in Boonton, NJ he was the son of the late Michael A. Costa, Sr. and Charlotte (Finley) Costa. Robert is survived by his wife Kim (Roberts)...
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore 1986~2022
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore, age 36, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Andy was born on April 6, 1986, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of Robert Lee Skidmore of Warfordsburg, PA and Charla Renee Hodnovich of McConnellsburg, PA. Andy loved music, especially his favorite...
Jesse Leroy Middaugh obituary 1935~2022
Jesse Leroy Middaugh, 87, a lifelong resident of Doylesburg, went to be with the Lord October 12, 2022. Born August 5, 1935, in Doylesburg, he was the youngest of 8 children born to the late Roy and Bessie (Duncan) Middaugh. Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 59 years,...
Max E Creager obituary 1932~2022
Dr. Max E Creager, 89, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 20, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Ray...
Delano C Mellott obituary 1945~2022
Delano C Mellott, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, at his residence. Delano was born in Needmore, PA, on December 20, 1945, a son of the late Freeda A. and Ferman C. Mellott. Delano was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army. He retired from...
Elaine Taylor Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92 of Biglerville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. She was born December 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor. Elaine was a graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School. Elaine...
Barbara Sue Carbaugh obituary 1969~2022
Barbara Sue Carbaugh (Buterbaugh) passed from this life on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Doey’s House Hospice, Hagerstown, MD. Born January 29th, 1969, she was the daughter of John T. and Doris J. (Rowe) Buterbaugh. Barb graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High in 1987, and for years was a...
Sheila K Singley obituary 1947~2022
Sheila K Singley (Whited), 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie O’Neal Whited. Her husband Barry L. Singley died in 2014. Sheila was a 1965...
Marlene Ann Murphy obituary 1939~2022
Marlene Ann Murphy, 83, of Newville, and formerly of Philadelphia passed away Wednesday October 12, 2022 in her home. She was born May 27, 1939 in Philadelphia a daughter of Wilbert and Thelma Bass White. Mrs. Murphy had retired as an Executive Assistant for Cigna Insurance. Marlene is survived by...
Charles W “Charlie” Strausbaugh 1936~2022
Charles W “Charlie” Strausbaugh, Jr., 86, Fairfield, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 9, 1936 in Fairfield, PA the son of the late Charles W. and Mary Sillik Strausbaugh, Sr. His wife Alverda Heller Strausbaugh died in 2021. Charles...
Fern B Klinefelter obituary 1935~2022
Fern B Klinefelter, 87, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at the Gardens of Gettysburg. Fern was born May 8, 1935 in Hanover, PA the son of the late G. Burnell and Nadine (Garrett) Klinefelter. Fern graduated from Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1953....
Teresa M Amspacher obituary 1952~2022
Teresa M Amspacher (Klunk), 70, of York, formally of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, April 16, 1952 in Hanover, a daughter of Chairmaine (Smeak) Klunk and the late Reuel Klunk. Teresa retired as a secretary from the Shippensburg Borough. She...
Wendy Lee Garland obituary 1950~2022
Wendy Lee Garland, age 72, of Hanover, PA, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the UPMC Hanover Hospital in Hanover. She was born July 27, 1950 in Carlisle, PA to the late Norman D. and Joyce M. (Beam) Lybrand. Wendy was employed as a waitress for over 40 years....
Mary Jane East obituary 1924~2022
Mary Jane East, 98, of Chambersburg passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born March 11, 1924 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Mary and George Klenzing Sr. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church. Mary...
