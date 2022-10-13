Trump targeted by Jan. 6 panel; Supreme Court declines Mar-a-Lago case; Parkland shooter gets life | Hot off the Wire podcast

TMoscow’s mayor closed the capital region’s conscription offices early Monday afternoon, saying his city has met its quota for sending young men to join Putin’s invasion efforts. “Mobilization has become a huge test for thousands of Moscow families, whose fathers, husbands and sons are now serving in the army,” wrote Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a statement in which he thanked Moscow civilians for their sense of duty and patriotism for adding to the roughly 300,000 Russian men expected to join the draft. “We are all worried and worried about your fate, for the difficulties and dangers that lie ahead of you and that you are already facing.” Sobyanin also added that outstanding summons to conscript are null and void for other residents of the city. Putin’s Sept. 21 partial mobilization announcement sent Russian citizens fleeing from the country en masse, but according to the Russian head of state, approximately 222,000 men have already been drafted. Only 16,000 of those units are expected to be involved in Ukraine, reported The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times

