Trump targeted by Jan. 6 panel; Supreme Court declines Mar-a-Lago case; Parkland shooter gets life | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Related
Ron Johnson campaign hires Troupis law firm that represented Donald Trump in attempt to throw out 2020 ballots in Wisconsin
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign has retained the Cross Plains-based law firm that represented former President Donald Trump in the failed effort to throw out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin and reverse the results of the 2020 election. The firm is headed by attorney James Troupis, who was allegedly at the center of the...
Elizabeth Holmes faces a hurdle in her bid for a new trial as the witness who went to her house with regrets stands by his testimony: 'She needs to pay her debt to society'
A key witness against Elizabeth Holmes stood by testimony that helped convict her after allegedly casting doubt on it in a recent visit to her home.
LAW・
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The concentrated use of the kamikaze drones was the second barrage in as many weeks — after months in which air attacks had become a rarity in central Kyiv. The assault sowed fear and frayed nerves as blasts rocked the city. Energy facilities were struck and one drone largely collapsed a residential building, killing four people, authorities said. Intense bursts of gunfire rang out as the Iranian-made Shahed drones buzzed overhead, apparently as soldiers tried to destroy them. Others headed for shelter, nervously scanning the skies. But Ukraine has become grimly accustomed to attacks nearly eight months into the Russian invasion, and city life resumed as rescuers picked through debris. Previous Russian airstrikes on Kyiv were mostly with missiles. Analysts believe the slower-moving Shahed drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS unless the system fails.
Tulsi Gabbard: Campaigning with Republican not a move towards joining GOP, says 'I'm an independent'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former presidential candidate and Democrat turned independent, campaigns with Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc in New Hampshire.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
Arkansas Democrats distance party from House candidate’s debate claims, election denials
Statements by a Democratic congressional candidate during a debate have led to Arkansas Democrats issuing a statement distancing the party from him.
Moscow Mayor Says the Capital Has Reached Its Draft Quota
TMoscow’s mayor closed the capital region’s conscription offices early Monday afternoon, saying his city has met its quota for sending young men to join Putin’s invasion efforts. “Mobilization has become a huge test for thousands of Moscow families, whose fathers, husbands and sons are now serving in the army,” wrote Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a statement in which he thanked Moscow civilians for their sense of duty and patriotism for adding to the roughly 300,000 Russian men expected to join the draft. “We are all worried and worried about your fate, for the difficulties and dangers that lie ahead of you and that you are already facing.” Sobyanin also added that outstanding summons to conscript are null and void for other residents of the city. Putin’s Sept. 21 partial mobilization announcement sent Russian citizens fleeing from the country en masse, but according to the Russian head of state, approximately 222,000 men have already been drafted. Only 16,000 of those units are expected to be involved in Ukraine, reported The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
Digital activists challenge Uganda's harsh new internet law
A group of Ugandan activists has launched a legal challenge to controversial new legislation criminalizing some internet activity in the East African country.
Comments / 0